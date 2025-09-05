Qualcomm CEO says Intel ‘not an option’ for chip production — yet

Cristiano Amon’s remarks underscore the gap between Intel’s ambitious foundry roadmap and reality.

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon says that Intel’s chipmaking tech still isn’t up to snuff — at least not for the Snapdragon X. In an interview with Bloomberg published September 5, Amon said that Intel “is not an option today,” but left open the possibility for a future partnership, adding “we would like Intel to be an option.”

It’s a short but pointed comment that lands hard in the middle of Intel’s planned foundry turnaround. The company has staked its future on becoming a contract manufacturer for other chip designers and has repeatedly said that its roadmap depends on securing a large external customer. Unfortunately for Intel, Amon’s remarks obliterate one of Intel’s most realistic prospects for building advanced client silicon for an outside firm, at least in the near term.

Performance is improving fast enough that Qualcomm is now a direct competitor to Intel in thin-and-light notebooks. This gives Amon’s statement some significant weight: One of the most promising companies in the PC space just publicly said that Intel isn't ready to deliver on its needs.

Intel said in July that it might pause or abandon 14A development if it can’t win significant external business or achieve critical progress targets. Since then, questions have been raised about execution risk on 18A, the node the company has pitched as its return to industry leadership, due to yield issues. Amon’s comment doesn’t help.

Still, Qualcomm hasn’t slammed the door on Intel entirely. Amon said that his company would consider Intel if it could deliver on efficiency, and the two companies have previously signaled interest in working together. But for now at least, the Snapdragon X is staying with TSMC.

Contributor

Luke James is a freelance writer and journalist.  Although his background is in legal, he has a personal interest in all things tech, especially hardware and microelectronics, and anything regulatory. 

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thestryker
    I've seen multiple reports taking the quote to mean their chip manufacturing isn't up to par. Without any context to the conversation it's impossible to make that leap (even Bloomberg's own reporting contains nothing but his quote with regards to the conversation). It's entirely possible that's what he's saying of course it's also possible there are capacity and timeline issues to contend with.

    Intel has a singular fab for 18A because the second one isn't up and running yet and I'm fairly certain Intel wouldn't be running external customer's chips through their development fab.

    From the outside it also seems fair to say that 18A yields are likely behind original projections. Gelsinger was all in on being able to do external volume at the same time as internal. Whether or not the external issues have to do with all the capacity slow downs or node issues nobody external can say, but my bet is a combination of the two.
  • acadia11
    Intel needs to spin off foundry so it can properly address the market, but still retain a controlling ownership otherwise it will end up GF, which after its spin off from AmD for a time remained a viable leading edge provider but exited that market in 2017-18 focusing on trailing edge and near leading edg capability. And no longer could really meet AMD most advanced needs.

    There would be a chance a completely independent intel foundry would make the same decision. Leaving just two leading edge players Samsung and TSMC. Politics aside Intel needs to commit to foundry not just throwing money but addressing this perception and ease of adoption as a contract manufacturer. What would lead Qualcomm to say they aren’t there yet? Tech they have it but there ability to support clients is suspect because they also compete with Qualcomm.
  • Notton
    If Qualcomm doesn't want it with Snapdragon X, which is a smaller monolithic, then that must mean yields are really bad.

    To put the size into perspective...
    SDX: N4P, 169.6mm²
    R7 350: N4, 195mm²
    RZ1E: N4, 178mm²
    9060XT: N4P, 199mm²
    5060Ti: 4N, 181mm²
    5050: 4N, 149mm²
