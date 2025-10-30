Asus' first-ever ROG AI gaming router costs as much as a mini PC and has the specs to match — device boasts quad-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $899

Asus just released the ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI, a gaming router that features a built-in AI core and Docker Engine integration, allowing you to run apps and other workloads directly off the router. Asus also added the WiFi Insight feature, which scans your network for interference across different sources, making it easier for you to address the issue and ensure stability, even in the most congested airwaves. Of course, aside from all these features, you get high-speed wired and wireless internet with WiFi 7, two 10G, four 2.5G, and a 1G Ethernet port. Asus also added two USB ports for attaching external hard drives and other accessories.

The ROG Rapture’s Docker Engine integration turns it from a router to an edge computing device, allowing you to manage your IoT devices directly from it and even run AI services using its 7.9 TOPS NPU. This would reduce your dependence on a separate server, streamlining your smart home system. Of course, we cannot forget about the router’s gaming chops — its AI game boost automatically detects gaming devices and uses adaptive QoE to ensure that games get the highest priority in your network. Asus claims that this reduces latency by up to 34%, giving you an advantage over your opponents who have slightly slower networks.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus) (Image credit: Asus)

While wired connections are still preferred for the most hardcore gamers, this router has WiFi 7 connectivity, allowing you to stay competitive even if you’re on a wireless device. You get tri-band connectivity with 2.4GHz, 5GHz, and 6GHz, so even the oldest of your devices would still work on the network. However, the 6GHz band uses 320MHz channels, doubling the data throughput from WiFi 6E, and 4096-QAM, which quadruples data density, especially if you have a strong signal with low interference. While actual speeds will vary depending on network and environmental conditions, they’d still be significantly higher than what you get with Wi-Fi 6.

This router also gets an improved guest experience with the Guest Network Pro, which lets you create five SSIDs for gaming, IoT, VPN, and a dedicated network for your visitors. This helps keep your networks separated for better security, so even if a device in your home gets compromised, attackers would not be able to access the rest of your network.

All these features come at a premium, though. The Asus ROG Rapture GT-BE19000AI is available on Newegg for $899.99, which can be out of range for most of us. But if you need a new router for your home and want something a bit more affordable, be sure to check out our best routers list to find an option worth your cash.

