AMD rebrands Ryzen 7035, 7020 series mobile processors — Zen 2 and Zen 3+ chips receive new identities

It appears that the period has once again arrived when chipmakers are rebadging some of their processors. Keen hardware enthusiast Gray has observed that AMD has rebranded certain Ryzen processors from its product stack; fortunately, these are not among the best CPUs, but rather some mobile chips from around 2023.

Rebranding in the processor industry is a widespread practice, despite being frowned upon. Launching new products helps to boost sales; it is sometimes more cost-effective to rebrand existing offerings. Recently, Intel employed this strategy with the Core Series 1, which includes models such as the Core 5 120 and the Core i5-110. The former, based on Raptor Lake and considered only a few generations old, is relatively current; however, the latter, originating from the Comet Lake architecture, is half a decade old. In response, AMD has also undertaken rebranding efforts for certain chips within its Zen 2 and Zen 3+ series.

AMD has focused its rebranding initiatives on the Ryzen 7035 (codenamed Rembrandt-R) and Ryzen 7020 (codenamed Mendocino) series. Rembrandt-R, which represents an update to the Ryzen 6000 (codenamed Rembrandt), has adopted the Ryzen 100 branding; concurrently, Mendocino will now carry the Ryzen 10 designation. The new model names are already reflected on AMD's website, so it shouldn't be long before retailers update their listings. The modifications are solely aesthetic, as the processor specifications remain unchanged.

Although AMD indicates the Ryzen 100 and Ryzen 10 series with a launch date of October 1, 2025, on its online product pages, it is important to recognize that these are rebranded chips rather than entirely new products or refreshes.

AMD Ryzen 7035 and Ryzen 7020 Rebranding

Swipe to scroll horizontally New Model Name Previous Model Name Codename CPU / GPU Architecture Ryzen 7 170 Ryzen 7 7735HS Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ / RDNA 2 Ryzen 7 160 Ryzen 7 7735U Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ / RDNA 2 Ryzen 5 150 Ryzen 5 7535HS Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ / RDNA 2 Ryzen 5 130 Ryzen 5 7535U Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ / RDNA 2 Ryzen 3 110 Ryzen 3 7335U Rembrandt-R Zen 3+ / RDNA 2 Ryzen 5 40 Ryzen 5 7520U Mendocino Zen 2 / RDNA 2 Ryzen 3 30 Ryzen 3 7320U Mendocino Zen 2 / RDNA 2 Athlon Gold 20 Athlon Gold 7220U Mendocino Zen 2 / RDNA 2 Athlon Silver 10 Athlon Silver 7120U Mendocino Zen 2 / RDNA 2

Instead of encountering model names such as Ryzen 7 7735HS or Ryzen 7 7735U on a laptop, consumers will now see labels like Ryzen 7 170 or Ryzen 7 160, respectively. These designations bear a resemblance to Intel's Core Series 1, such as the Core 5 120. While we admit that a three-digit format can simplify things, uninformed consumers might mistakenly believe these are new processors, whereas in reality, they are not.

Mendocino, on the other hand, features more concise model names utilizing a two-digit format. SKUs such as the Ryzen 5 7520U and the Ryzen 3 7320U are now reborn as the Ryzen 5 40 and Ryzen 3 30, respectively.

This is not the first time AMD has employed a three-digit numbering scheme for its Ryzen processors. The manufacturer adopted this format with the launch of the Ryzen AI 300 (codenamed Strix Point) and Ryzen 200 (codenamed Hawk Point Refresh) earlier this year. Therefore, the recent rebadges of Rembrandt-R and Mendocino may represent AMD's efforts to standardize its product lineup.

How AMD will name its future processors remains uncertain. The chipmaker has exhausted its four-digit naming convention with the recent Ryzen 9000 (codenamed Granite Ridge) processors. Unless AMD adopts a strategy similar to Intel's by using five-digit numerical identifiers such as 10,000, it may have to begin integrating superfluous keywords like "AI" or "Ultra" into shorter model names. Alternatively, AMD could maintain the three-digit naming scheme by continuing with the Ryzen 400 series and progressing thereafter.

