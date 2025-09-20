AMD relaunches $40 Athlon 3000G CPU with new packaging and cooler — Zen refuses to retire even in 2025

Despite being an AM4 CPU, stores have warned that the chip is not compatible with B550 and A520 chipset AM4 motherboards.

Athlon 3000G
(Image credit: Amazon México)

It has become common practice for AMD and Intel to re-release processors from several generations-old architectures. Japanese news outlet Akiba reports that AMD has relaunched its entry-level dual-core Athlon 3000G with new packaging and a cooler, featuring part number YD3000C6FHSBX. The chip is on sale for ¥5,790, which translates to approximately $40.

The Athlon 3000G is one of the slowest CPUs you can install in an AM4 motherboard. The CPU was released in 2019 as AMD's entry-level processor, succeeding the Athlon 200GE series that preceded it. The chip has two unlocked Zen CPU cores, four threads, just 4MB of L3 cache, a 35W TDP, and a 3.5 GHz clock speed. For graphics, the 3000G comes with a Vega 3-based iGPU featuring three CUs, 192 cores, and a 1.1GHz clock speed.

Aaron Klotz
Aaron Klotz
Contributing Writer

Aaron Klotz is a contributing writer for Tom’s Hardware, covering news related to computer hardware such as CPUs, and graphics cards.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Amdlova
    Another piece of junk :)
  • usertests
    The chip is so old that AMD's latest iteration of 500-series AM5 motherboards doesn't support it. Technically, these boards can help, but AMD has released so many AM4 CPUs over the past eight years that there likely isn't enough room in the firmware memory of 500-series motherboards to accommodate such old chips.
    I don't like that. Lose some eye candy or start adding 64 MiB ROM as default or whatever.
  • rluker5
    Hopefully AMD releases another chip for AM4.
    It would be a shame if support ended like this.
    Dial core not compatible with newer AM4 boards.
