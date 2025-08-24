AMD's unreleased Ryzen 5 5500X3D is reportedly 12% faster in multi-core performance in Geekbench — budget Zen 3 chip spotted running in Linux

AMD launched the Ryzen 5 5500X3D a few months ago, but it hasn’t received much attention due to its exclusivity to the Latin American market. Positioned as a budget-friendly chip, it builds upon the standard Ryzen 5 5500 with the addition of 3D V-Cache, giving it a notable boost in gaming performance. However, it’s not just fast in that area, as new benchmarks suggest that the 5500X3D also holds its own in productivity workloads, proving to be more versatile than expected.

Spotted by Gray, the Ryzen 5 5500X3D just appeared on Geekbench for the first time, where it delivered some decisive results. In single-core performance, it scored 1,932 points—roughly on par with the standard 5500 CPU. The real gains show up in multicore tests, where the 5500X3D came in nearly 12% faster than its non-X3D counterpart. Keep in mind this is the only Geekbench entry for the 5500X3D so far, whereas the 5500 has multiple runs to reference. To keep the comparison fair, we matched it against the highest Linux-based result for the 5500, since the 5500X3D was also on Linux.

The 5500X3D was tested on an Asus TUF Gaming B550M-Plus WiFi II motherboard with 32GB of RAM, suggesting the benchmark likely came from a regular user rather than a system integrator or OEM. On paper, the chip offers 6 cores and 12 threads, with a 3.0 GHz base clock and up to 4.0 GHz boost. Interestingly, this Geekbench run shows it hitting almost 4.3 GHz, which implies the base clock may have been adjusted—since Ryzen 5000X3D chips otherwise ship with locked multipliers. As with the rest of the 5000X3D lineup, it carries a 105W TDP, compared to just 65W on the standard Ryzen 5 5500.

A telling difference, of course, is the addition of 3D V-Cache. Here, AMD doubles the L3 cache to 96MB, up from the 16MB on the 5500—which itself was already cut down from the 5600 (32MB). In fact, that was always the criticism of the original 5500: essentially a detuned 5600 with half the cache, making it less appealing for gamers. By restoring that cache in the 5500X3D, AMD effectively "fixes" the chip, making it feel like the version the 5500 should have been in the first place. Naturally, the 5600X3D also exists, but the only difference between it and the 5500X3D is higher clock speeds on the former.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This isn’t the only time the 5500X3D has surfaced in productivity benchmarks, either. Just a couple of weeks ago, it appeared on PassMark, where it trailed the 5600X3D by around 6% in multi-core performance but still managed to edge out the standard 5500 by the same margin. Single-core results, however, remained largely unchanged. All in all, the benchmark results for the 5500X3D have remained solid but its infered $185 price is poor by American or European standards which is why this chip only launced in Latin America, which is much more price-sensitive region.

