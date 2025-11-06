AMD's budget Ryzen 5 7500X3D leaks out in early benchmarks, scores hint at performance on par with existing 7600X3D — budget offering could pack a punch in both single and multi-core tests

A few weeks ago, AMD's Ryzen 5 7500X3D processor was spotted on a UK retailer's website for the first time, sporting a fresh OPN code that all but confirmed it was a new processor. Today, we have our first set of Geekbench listings that again hint at its existence and give us some insight into the specs we previously speculated about. This development comes on the heels of a rumored Ryzen 7 9700X3D that was uncovered on GeekBench yesterday, indicating AMD is ready to diversify its popular X3D lineup soon.

The above scores are from the second of two listings spotted by BenchLeaks, with the 7500X3D netting 2,549 points in the single-core test and 11,826 points in the multi-score test. Those numbers roughly align with the existing Ryzen 5 7600X3D, which has a slightly higher clock speed but otherwise shares the same silicon, albeit possibly with a newer stepping. Speaking of, we're looking at a six-core, 12-thread CPU based on AMD's Zen 4 microarchitecture, packaged on TSMC's 5nm node.

From the listing, we can see it's running at a 4.0 GHz base clock with a boost speed of 4547 MHz (4.5 GHz), which makes sense since the 7600X3D can go up to 4.7 GHz. In terms of cache, the 7500X3D is rocking 96 MB of L3 cache — 64 MB of which comes from the 3D V-Cache stacked atop the CCD — for a total of 102 MB, the same as the 7600X3D. GeekBench doesn't show TDP figures, but it's reasonable to assume that it'll remain at 65W. All of these stats are backed up by the first listing for the same chip, which scored slightly lower in both benchmarks.

Swipe to scroll horizontally AMD Ryzen 7000X3D lineup (speculative) SKU CPU Cores/Threads (Zen 4) Combined cache (L2 + L3 + X3D) Boost Clock Speeds TDP Suggested Pricing Ryzen 9 7950X3D 16C/32T 144 MB 5.7 GHz 120W $699 Ryzen 9 7900X3D 12C/24T 140 MB 5.6 GHz 120W $599 Ryzen 7 7800X3D 8C/16T 104 MB 5.0 GHz 120W $449 Ryzen 5 7600X3D 6C/12T 102 MB 4.7 GHz 65W $299 Ryzen 5 7500X3D 6C/12T 102 MB ~4.6 GHz 65W

This performance is exactly what we expected from a toned-down 7600X3D, and in real-world gaming tasks, you might not even be able to tell the difference. The 7600X3D was a Micro Center exclusive for a long time before acquiring broader availability, so we hope the 7500X3D fares better from the get-go. Unfortunately, there's a major thorn in this X3D chip's side: RAM pricing.

DDR5 memory has skyrocketed in prices over the past few months, with the same kits costing more than double today. The AI boom has stolen most of the manufacturing capacity from consumer-oriented, affordable DDR5 (and even DDR4) RAM sticks, and as data centers and AI GPUs become increasingly ambitious, we believe the situation will only get worse.

Even if the 7500X3D is well-priced, finding a suitable memory kit could be a nightmare. Also, it's unlikely that anyone interested in a 7500X3D would already have DDR5, since this chip represents the lowest entry point to X3D on the AM5 platform, so budget users will be affected the most. Still, the 7500X3D looks solid on paper at the moment and will likely be announced at CES 2026 in a couple of months.

