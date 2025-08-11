Ryzen 7 5700X3D reportedly reaches 'end-of-life' — AMD's last eight-core Zen 3 3D V-Cache CPU ends production

The only remaining Zen 3 3D-VCache CPU is the Ryzen 5 5500X3D, but that chip is exclusive to Latin America.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D
The road is almost over for AMD's Zen 3-based 3D-VCache-powered gaming processors. Tweakers.net reports that various retailers can no longer purchase the Ryzen 7 5700X3D from AMD, thus confirming the CPU has reached end-of-life status.

Outgoing Ryzen 7 5700X3D pricing and availability back up Tweakers report, as AMD's last eight-core Zen 3 3D-VCache chip is no longer available in the U.S. from virtually all popular retailers, including Newegg, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Micro Center. The only places where the 5700X3D is still readily accessible include the used market and a few third-party listings on Newegg.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D continued its competitive domination for months after launch, eventually becoming the sole X3D chip for the AM4 platform after AMD discontinued the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and MicroCenter ran out of Ryzen 5 5600X3D inventory — the latter was a limited-edition MicroCenter exclusive that EOLed during the 5700X3D's launch.

