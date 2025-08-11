Ryzen 7 5700X3D reportedly reaches 'end-of-life' — AMD's last eight-core Zen 3 3D V-Cache CPU ends production

The road is almost over for AMD's Zen 3-based 3D-VCache-powered gaming processors. Tweakers.net reports that various retailers can no longer purchase the Ryzen 7 5700X3D from AMD, thus confirming the CPU has reached end-of-life status.

Outgoing Ryzen 7 5700X3D pricing and availability back up Tweakers report, as AMD's last eight-core Zen 3 3D-VCache chip is no longer available in the U.S. from virtually all popular retailers, including Newegg, Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Micro Center. The only places where the 5700X3D is still readily accessible include the used market and a few third-party listings on Newegg.

Newegg currently has three active Ryzen 7 5700X3D listings, one going for $278.09, another $340, and the last one $526.17, all coming from third-party retailers based in Hong Kong. EBay has a variety of used Ryzen 7 5700X3D chips starting as low as $205 (at the time of writing), as well as some sellers claiming they have brand-new models.

Over in the Netherlands, Tweakers reports Ryzen 7 5700X3D prices have started to climb, reportedly from €225 to €260.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D debuted in January 2024 as a cheaper alternative to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, slotting in between the 5800X3D and the MicroCenter-exclusive Ryzen 5 5600X3D. The Ryzen 7 5700X3D is a downclocked variant of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, featuring eight Zen 3 cores, 96MB of L3 cache, and a 400MHz clock speed reduction compared to its pricier brother. The 5700X3D peaked at just 4.1GHz, while the 5800X3D peaked at 4.5GHz.

Despite its lower clock speeds, the Ryzen 7 5700X3D proved to be one of AMD's most competitive gaming CPUs at the time, coming in at around $100 cheaper than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and Core i5-14600K, while offering performance similar to both chips. (The 5700X3D's MSRP was $249, but street pricing was at $229 when our review went live in May 2024.)

In our review, we found the Ryzen 7 5700X3D was just 9% slower than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D on average at 1080p (while being 35% cheaper), and was 3% faster than Intel's Core i5-14600K. The 3D-VCache in the 5700X3D also enabled the Zen 3 part to outperform entry-level Zen 4 parts, beating the Ryzen 5 7600X by 13%.

The Ryzen 7 5700X3D continued its competitive domination for months after launch, eventually becoming the sole X3D chip for the AM4 platform after AMD discontinued the Ryzen 7 5800X3D and MicroCenter ran out of Ryzen 5 5600X3D inventory — the latter was a limited-edition MicroCenter exclusive that EOLed during the 5700X3D's launch.

For most of the world, the 5700X3D represented the last attainable X3D chip for the AM4 platform. Technically, AMD is still pumping out one last remaining Zen 3 X3D part, the six-core Ryzen 5 5500X3D. But that CPU is exclusive to Latin America. Luckily, AMD is reportedly planning to make more affordable X3D parts on the AM5 platform in the near future, with the Ryzen 5 9600X3D supposedly arriving before the end of 2025.



