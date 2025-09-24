AMD keeps AM4 platform on life support with 2020-era Zen 3 CPU — Ryzen 3 5100 surfaces, nine years after AM4 launch

Long live AM4!

Ryzen 3 5100
(Image credit: X/momomo_us)

The Ryzen 3 5100 is among the processors known to exist but not previously observed in person. That situation has now changed, as hardware leaker momomo_us has shared a photograph confirming the existence of the Ryzen 3 5100, which was previously regarded as a unicorn in hardware circles.

The quad-core processor with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) originates from AMD's long-gone Zen 3 days, specifically from the Ryzen 5000G series (codenamed Cezanne). Typically, these Cezanne series chips are equipped with Vega graphics; however, the Ryzen 3 5100, along with the Ryzen 7 5700 and Ryzen 5 5500, belongs to a distinctive subset that does not include integrated graphics. This absence is evidenced by the processor model names, which lack the "G" suffix.

Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor, RAM Reviewer & SSD Technician

Zhiye Liu is a news editor, memory reviewer, and SSD tester at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • usertests
    https://www.cpubenchmark.net/compare/4392vs4687/AMD-Ryzen-3-5300G-vs-Intel-i3-12100
    Slower than a 5300G, still about as fast as an i3-12100. Probably fine for a lot of games. L3 cache may have been doubled from Renoir to Cezanne but this part likely only has 8 MiB. Only a curiosity to Tom's readers if it remains a low volume part for China.
    Reply
  • adamXpeter
    So, if you have a motherboard with support only for the older CPUs, still can jump forward and give Windows 11 a first class support.
    Reply
  • JeffreyP55
    adamXpeter said:
    So, if you have a motherboard with support only for the older CPUs, still can jump forward and give Windows 11 a first class support.
    If there is BIOS update available, then yes..
    Reply