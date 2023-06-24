Cezanne Lives On: Ryzen 7 5700 Surfaces Without Integrated Graphics

AMD's Zen 4 processors may compete with the best CPUs on the market. Nevertheless, the chipmaker hasn't moved on from Zen 3. As VideoCardz spotted, Gigabyte has listed an unannounced Zen 3 chip from the Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) days.

The Ryzen 7 5700 is an octa-core processor with 16 threads, a familiar configuration we've seen on the Ryzen 7 5700X (Vermeer) and Ryzen 7 5700G (Cezanne). However, according to Gigabyte's CPU support list, the Ryzen 7 5700 is more related to the latter, essentially turning it into a Ryzen 7 5700G without integrated graphics.

The Ryzen 7 5700 has a 3.7 GHz base clock and a 4.6 GHz boost clock. The chip's base clock is 100 MHz under the Ryzen 7 5700G. It shares the same 4MB L2 and 16MB L3 cache. Like the Ryzen 7 5700G, the non-G variant has a 65W TDP. Therefore, the unreleased processor is faster than the Ryzen 7 5700GE, the 35W more energy-efficient version of the Ryzen 7 5700GE.

The Ryzen 7 5700 slots into the AM4 socket. Interestingly, the octa-core processor doesn't require new motherboard board firmware. It relies on the same firmware as the Ryzen 7 5700G and Ryzen 7 5700GE; however, AMD never announced the Ryzen 7 5700. It's uncertain when Gigabyte added the SKU to the list. Other motherboard manufacturers haven't listed the Ryzen 7 5700.

The Ryzen 7 5700 probably isn't a retail product. Given the specifications, we suspect it may be an SKU that's exclusive for OEMs to use in their pre-built systems. We've found a few PCs online that leverage the Ryzen 7 5700, such as this one from an Argentine retailer. With AMD fleshing its product portfolio with new Zen 4 parts, the chipmaker is likely getting rid of leftover Zen 3 silicon, and what better way to do so than to release another Ryzen chip, even if it lacks an iGPU?