AMD is reportedly readying Ryzen 9000G (Gorgon Point) and EPYC 4005 (Grado) CPUs for AM5

A detailed breakdown of AMD's planned CPU releases has been shared by leakers Olrak and InstLatX64, via VideoCardz. These upcoming products span across the desktop, mobile, and workstation designations. All these will employ the same Zen 5 architecture, and most appear to be refreshes of current offerings.



For desktop, or specifically the AM5 platform, AMD is reportedly planning Ryzen 9000G APUs alongside server-grade EPYC 4005 CPUs. According to the leak, the Ryzen 9000G family is based on Gorgon Point, which earlier leaks revealed to be rebadged Strix Point silicon. We can expect up to 12 hybrid cores (4x Zen 5 + 8x Zen 5c) along with an RDNA 3.5 graphics engine with 16 Compute Units (Radeon 890M). These AM5 APUs are tipped for a Q4 release.



Next up on the table is the EPYC 4005 family. Last year, AMD introduced Raphael-based EPYC 4004 processors (AM5) for commercial users with enterprise-grade features. The EPYC 4005, codenamed Grado, is a follow-up — likely wielding Granite Ridge (Ryzen 9000) silicon under the hood. Given that manufacturers are already preparing their motherboards for support, we expect these processors will be announced at Computex, alongside Ryzen 9000WX (Shimada Peak) offerings for workstations.



We also have another version of Krackan Point (dubbed Krackan2). We expect Kracken2 to follow the pattern of Phoenix2 and HawkPoint2 , which were smaller variants of the original dies with fewer cores and no NPU. As of writing, the Krackan Point family features just two SKUs: the Ryzen AI 7 350 and Ryzen AI 5 340, with most laptops above the $700 price point. Krackan2 might enable AMD to expand Zen 5 to a wider range of customers as it should be cheaper to produce, but we aren't sure of the specifications or how cut-down it will be.



Following that are several Gorgon Point variations: GorgonPoint1, GorgonPoint2, and GorgonPoint3. It's impossible to decipher these codenames without official confirmation. However, assuming GorgonPoint1 refers to the full-fat original die, GorgonPoint2 should carry a similar premise to Krackan2: a trimmed-down GorgonPoint1 die with fewer hardware features. Hardware leaker Kepler expects GorgonPoint3 to be a refresh of Krackan2. And, just to clarify, Gorgon Point is actually a refresh of Strix Point.



Using the never-before-seen FF5 socket, AMD is also allegedly working on a new lineup of mobile offerings dubbed Soundwave. The rumor mill positions this as a low-power, Arm-based device from AMD, employing Radeon graphics. This might be AMD's response to Nvidia's rumored N1X SoCs for the WoA (Windows on Arm) ecosystem. If these SoCs are anywhere near their launch, we'll probably hear more about them at Computex.



Finally, as spotted by InstLatX64 at AMD's Technical Information Portal, next-generation Zen 6 based APUs (Medusa Point) will reportedly use the FP10 socket, meaning they won't be compatible with existing designs. Following AMD's typical two-year cadence, Zen 6 should be announced by Q3 - Q4 2026, so we might see these APUs spring up at CES 2027 or later.



