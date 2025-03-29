AMD Ryzen 9000G APUs rumored to launch in Q4 for AM5 motherboards
Ryzen 9000G can potentially be the first Microsoft Copilot+ certified APUs for desktops.
Last CES saw AMD unveil its Ryzen 8000G lineup of APUs for AM5, bringing together speedy Zen 4 cores alongside the first RDNA-based graphics engine to desktops, succeeding their Vega-powered predecessors. Hardware leaker HXL suggests a potential successor is expected for a Q4 launch later this year, with the likely designation of Ryzen 9000G. Other details regarding the core architecture and silicon have not been detailed, so we'll primarily have to rely on guesswork.
Ryzen 8000G APUs were based on AMD's Phoenix silicon and featured Zen 4 cores, while some models down the stack included both Zen 4 and smaller Zen 4c cores. Similar to the Ryzen 7040 APUs for laptops, AMD equipped these processors with up to 12 RDNA 3-based CUs (Compute Units) capable of basic 1080p gaming. This is thanks to the inclusion of DDR5 support on AM5, which is also considered why AMD likely skipped porting Rembrandt to AM4, as it was limited to DDR4.
Zen 5-based mobile APUs are divided into Strix Point for the high-end and Krackan Point for the mid-range. AMD is expected to reuse the same silicon for the Ryzen 9000G family, giving us an inkling about the specs. Strix Point tops 12 hybrid cores (four Zen 5 + eight Zen 5c) in a dual-CCX layout, alongside a beefy 16 Compute Unit iGPU (Radeon 890M) based on RDNA 3.5.
Q4 2025?🤔March 29, 2025
Krackan Point drops this to eight hybrid cores (four Zen 5 + four Zen 5c). While we're still awaiting die shots for confirmation, it's suggested that all eight hybrid cores in Krackan Point share the same 16MB cache pool (single-CCX), similar to AMD's budget Phoenix 2 offerings. We find a Radeon 860M solution on the graphics end, outfitted with eight RDNA 3.5-based Compute Units.
Both families have an XDNA 2 NPU capable of dishing 50 TOPS of AI performance. If our assumptions prove accurate, AMD might be in the running to deliver the first Copilot+ certified desktop offerings with these chips. As AMD reportedly plans a Strix Point refresh with Gorgon Point (Ryzen AI 400?) in 2026, they can leverage surplus Ryzen AI 300 silicon for Ryzen 9000G APUs.
While still no more than a guess, this is a pretty significant uptick in specifications and, thus, performance over existing Phoenix APUs on desktops. It's unlikely, however, that we'll see something like Strix Halo ported to AM5 anytime soon, mainly due to its size, design, and cost. Ryzen 9000G is likely among the last Zen 5 offerings, as AMD is expected to march on to Zen 6 in 2026.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
Sure, the DDR5 SODIMMs max out at 5600MT/s, but the total system cost is significantly lower.
And then if you want to lessen the bottleneck of the iGPU, then you're going to do what?
Use fast DDR5? Do you know how much that costs?
CUDIMM doesn't even work properly in AM5 (for now, anyways), and if you thought fast DDR5 was expensive...
If you're going to spend that much to boost iGPU performance, maybe look into Framework's desktop? Even the "entry model" 385 has a 32CU iGPU with 32GB LPDDR5-8000 and it's not choked by a 128-bit memory bus.