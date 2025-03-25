AMD's Gorgon Point APU line-up breaks cover — Allegedly aiming for a 2026 launch

AMD is allegedly planning a successor to its Strix Point lineup of APUs for laptops, codenamed Gorgon Point per JNtechreview (via Harukaze). The reviewer shared several slides on their Naver Cafe channel from the LG Gram X Ryzen launch event that seems to be under embargo, revealing a previously unannounced APU family from AMD that reportedly targets a 2026 launch. There are also talks of a new AI Max series succeeding Strix Halo under the "Medusa" lineup. Even if the slides seem real, it's best to approach them with caution, as AMD has not officially confirmed these products.

Gorgon Point allegedly serves as a drop-in replacement for existing Strix Point designs, supporting the same FP8 package. There aren't many architectural changes, as Gorgon Point seemingly sticks with the same Zen 5/5c CPU cores, an RDNA 3.5-based integrated GPU, and an NPU based on XDNA 2. The entire lineup screams Strix Point Refresh, apart from a new Ryzen AI 3 addition, likely to be reserved for entry-level laptops.

Per the slides, AMD's mobile offerings will continue with Hawk Point (Ryzen 200) for mainstream devices, while on the premium end, Gorgon Point is expected to supersede Strix Point next year. Following a two-year cadence, we anticipate Zen 6 to launch sometime later in 2025. However, the slides mention no Zen 6-based APU (likely to be named Medusa Point) for 2025 or 2026, although we could be reading too much into what's essentially leaked information. As a side note, Intel's competing Panther Lake is slated for release later in 2025 and is expected to feature Cougar Cove and Darkmont cores alongside an integrated GPU based on Xe3 (Celestial).

LG Gram X Ryzen new product launch event- Link is limited accessible- Ryzen AI series is now "Gorgon Point"- Gorgon Point is refresh, 55 TOPS, higher clock- AI Max series will be available in "Medusa" series.- There is no RDNA 4 laptophttps://t.co/RrvOPTbgfE pic.twitter.com/4cWXzL0n2WMarch 25, 2025

Moving over to performance, and AMD's internal projections depict single-digit performance increments versus incumbent Strix Point APUs, if these slides are genuine. With the respective Ryzen AI 300 (Strix Point) APU at 15W as the baseline (100%), we've found that the most impressive wins land at just 5-6%, largely due to the faster clock speeds and improved binning.

It was expected for AMD to target Gorgon Point (Strix Point Refresh) for the mainstream market and a potential Medusa Point for premium notebooks next year, similar to how Ryzen 200 (Hawk Point Refresh) chips recently launched as an entry-level option. However, that doesn't seem to be the case, at least according to this leak.

Furthermore, the source also mentions that the successor to the beastly Strix Halo will be available under the Medusa series. AMD will probably incorporate its then-latest architectures, such as Zen 6 and RDNA 4 or the first iteration of UDNA, if we're lucky, with these chips. Sadly, an expected release window has not been specified, although we could be looking as far off as late 2026 or early 2027.

During a Q&A session with LG and AMD, it was supposedly mentioned that there are no plans to bring RDNA 4 discrete GPUs to laptops. This much was already said by AMD in broad terms previously, where it indicated RDNA 4 desktop GPUs are their first priority. All in all, there are still some gaps in AMD's next-generation mobile portfolio, though we're hopeful that time will bring more clarity.