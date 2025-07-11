Intel CPU free gift bonanza extended to current-gen Ultra series — Get a discounted 285K plus a $674 motherboard, a free AIO cooler, and three free games for less than $1,000

Intel’s latest Arrow Lake desktop CPUs under the Core Ultra 200 series, including the Core Ultra 9 285K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 7 265KF, are now available with discounted bundle deals on Newegg. As part of the Intel CPU Spring Bundle sale, purchasing any of the mentioned CPUs includes free copies of two games, Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast, worth $99, as well as a free cooler, and even a motherboard that itself comes with an extra free game.

The flagship Core Ultra 9 285K is down to $560 from its regular price of $600, saving you $40. As part of a promotional offer from Newegg, the CPU comes with a free 360mm AIO liquid cooler from MSI worth $110, meaning that you end up saving money on a fairly reliable cooler, on top of the two free games in the offer.

You can additionally bundle the CPU with an Asus ROG Maximus Z890 Apex, a premium motherboard which on its own is selling for $674, and comes with a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws. With this bundle deal, you end up saving $260 for a high-end CPU and motherboard combo, along with a liquid cooler, and three games for a total cost of $974.

Intel Core Ultra 9 285K: was $600 now $559.99 at Newegg The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is Intel's latest flagship desktop processor. This 24-core processor has 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores with 24 threads. It offers boost clocks of 5.7 GHz for the P-cores and 4.6 GHz for the E-cores and features a dedicated NPU for improved AI tasks. The CPU is available with two games: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast and a free liquid cooler from MSI.

Similarly, the Core Ultra 7 265K is also on sale and is selling for $299, down from its original price of $352. This CPU also comes bundled with a free MSI 360mm AIO liquid cooler, along with free copies of Civilization VII and Dying Light: The Beast. As part of a special combo offer, you can pair this CPU with the MSI MAG Z890 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard, currently priced at $230. The entire bundle, which includes the CPU, liquid cooler, motherboard, and free games, is available for $429, offering a total saving of $100.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265K: was $353 now $299 at Newegg The Core Ultra 7 265K is a solid CPU offering eight P-cores, 12 E-cores, and 20 threads of compute power. This chip offers 97% of the gaming performance of the flagship 285K model, but for a lot less price. You also get two games: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast, and a free liquid cooler from MSI worth over $200 total. If you want, you can save $130 more by adding a Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 motherboard, which also comes with a free copy of Star Wars Outlaws Gold worth $110.

Lastly, the Core Ultra 7 265KF is available for $290, which is $50 less than its regular price of $340 on Newegg. If you end up buying only the CPU, you get a free Patriot Viper Venom 16GB DDR5 6400 RAM kit as well as the two games under the Intel CPU Spring Bundle sale. Additionally you can bundle the CPU with Gigabyte Z890 Aorus Elite WiFi 7 motherboard worth $240. The combined cost comes down to $400, which saves you $130.

While Intel’s Core Ultra 200 series desktop processors may not match the gaming performance of AMD’s X3D lineup, the current bundle deals on Newegg offer excellent overall value. Not only do these bundles pair the chips with compatible components, they also make a compelling case considering how much you'd save compared to buying everything separately.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF: was $340 now $289.99 at Newegg The Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF is at an all-time low price. This 20-core processor has 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores with 20 threads. The boost clocks of 5.4 GHz for the P-cores and 4.6 GHz for the E-cores enable this processor to perform well in gaming and multithreaded applications. This price includes two games: Civilization VIII and Dying Light: The Beast, and a free DDR5 RAM kit from Patriot worth $155 total. Again, you can save another $100 when you add the MSI Mag Z890 motherboard, which also comes with the $110 Star Wars Outlaw code free.

Intel's Arrow Lake range excels over the previous generation Intel processors in mult-threaded and single-threaded performance, making them fantastic all-around processors, while still offering very respectable gaming performance.

