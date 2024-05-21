AMD unveils EPYC 4004 CPUs: AM5 gets server-grade processors

AMD introduced its EPYC 4004-series processors aimed at entry-level single socket servers designed for dedicated hosting and small businesses. The new EPYC 4004-series CPUs feature up to 16 cores and use AM5 packaging, providing a cost-effective platform that supports essential enterprise-grade capabilities.



AMD's EPYC 4004 processors are essentially Ryzen 7000-series CPUs with four, six, eight, 12 or 16 cores, up to 5.70 GHz boost clocks, up to 64 MB L3 cache, and up to 28 PCIe Gen5 lanes. The EPYC chips support up to 192 GB of DDR5-5200 memory with ECC. The platform features RAIDXpert2 for servers, AMD secure processor enclave, and transparent memory encryption (TSME). The EPYC 4004 lineup includes eight models with TDPs of 65W–170W.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Cores L3 Cache (MB) TDP Base Frequency Boost Frequency Price EPYC 4564P 16 64 170W 4.5 GHz 5.7 GHz $699 EPYC 4464P 12 64 65W 3.7 GHz 5.4 GHz $429 EPYC 4364P 8 32 105W 4.5 GHz 5.4 GHz $399 EPYC 4344P 8 32 65W 3.8 GHz 5.3 GHz $329 EPYC 4244P 6 32 65W 3.8GhZ 5.1 GHz $229 EPYC 4124P 4 16 65W 3.8GhZ 5.1 GHz $149 EPYC 4584PX 16 128 120W 4.2 GHz 5.7 GHz $699 EPYC 4484PX 12 128 120W 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz $599

AMD will have six EPYC 4004P-series processors ranging from the 4-core 4124P up to the 16-core 4564P. Other than support for ECC memory and the server-grade functionality, these are effectively the same as the Ryzen 7000-series CPUs. In addition, there are two EPYC 4004PX-class processors, the 4584PX and 4484PX, both boasting 128MB of combined L3 cache. These are the EPYC equivalents of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D and Ryzen 9 7900X3D CPUs that have an extra stack of cache over one of the CCDs.



AMD positions its EPYC 4004-series CPUs for a wide range of applications, including general-purpose small business servers, branch servers, backup and storage servers, dedicated applications servers (e.g., for Adobe Premier Pro, compilation machines), cloud gaming machines, and e-commerce workloads. Technically, with EPYC 4004-series processors, AMD can address almost any use case where high processing performance and extended availability are required.



Systems based on the EPYC 4004-series will support RAID, BMC, and server-grade OSes. Speaking of operating systems, since Microsoft's Windows Server 2022 Datacenter and Standard Edition OSes support up to 16 core CPUs in the base price, EPYC 4004 will be an optimal choice for these platforms.

"Historically, many small to medium businesses have had to compromise on their IT solutions by using hardware that does not fully meet their needs," said John Morris, corporate vice president, Enterprise and HPC Business Group, AMD. "Based on the same technologies that power the most demanding data centers in the world, the AMD EPYC 4004-series processors are offered at an optimized acquisition cost for customers in small and medium-sized businesses seeking to drive better business outcomes."



AMD says that EPYC 4004-based machines will be shortly available from Altos (an Acer company), ASRock Rack, Gigabyte, MSI, Supermicro, and Tyan, with more OEMs coming later. In addition, dedicated hosting providers OVHcloud and Ionos will also make EPYC 4004-based servers available to their clients. More providers are qualifying AMD's new platform with planned availability in 2024.