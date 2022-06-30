AMD's Ryzen 7 5700 Emerges Without Radeon Vega iGPU

AMD's Ryzen 7000 (Raphael) processors may be around the corner. However, the chipmaker isn't ready to retire the Ryzen 5000G (Cezanne) lineup. In the shape of the Ryzen 7 5700, an unreleased chip has emerged in the wild.

At first glance, the Ryzen 7 5700 looks like an iteration of the Ryzen 7 5700X or Ryzen 7 5700G. The Geekbench 5 (opens in new tab) submission (via Benchleaks (opens in new tab)) detected the unannounced chip as part of AMD's Cezanne family, so it's theoretically a member of AMD's Ryzen 5000G family of APUs. The Ryzen 7 5700 features the same formula as the Ryzen 7 5700G. The chip has eight Zen 3 cores with simultaneous multithreading (SMT) and 16MB of L3 cache. The clock speeds are different, though.

While the Ryzen 7 5700G has a 3.8 GHz base clock, the Ryzen 7 5700 seems to sport a 100 MHz slower base clock. In the Geekbench 5 run, the Ryzen 7 5700 averaged 4,617 MHz, which falls in line with the Ryzen 7 5700G's official 4.6 GHz boost clock. However, the biggest differentiator between the Ryzen 7 5700G and the Ryzen 7 5700 is that the latter lacks integrated graphics.

If you're familiar with AMD's terminology, the company uses the "G" suffix to denote products with integrated graphics. Therefore, the Ryzen 7 5700 doesn't have the Radeon Vega graphics engine at its disposal. It explains why the octa-core chip tapped Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 (Ampere) graphics card in the Geekbench 5 benchmark.

AMD Ryzen 7 5700 Specifications

CPU Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock (GHz) Graphics Cores Graphics Frequency (MHz) TDP (W) L3 Cache (MB) Ryzen 7 5700X 8 / 16 3.4 / 4.6 N/A N/A 65 32 Ryzen 7 5700G 8 / 16 3.8 / 4.6 RX Vega 8 2,000 65 16 Ryzen 7 5700 8 / 16 3.7 / 4.6 N/A N/A 65 16

The Ryzen 7 5700 scored 1,546 points in the single-core test and 8,502 points in the multi-core test. Based on our tests, the Ryzen 7 5700G achieved 1,547 points and 9,032 points in the same tests. The single-core performance between the two processors was similar. However, the Ryzen 7 5700G delivered up to 6% higher multi-core performance.

The way it looks is that the Ryzen 7 5700 is the iGPU-less variant of the Ryzen 7 5700G with a slightly lower base clock. The performance is nearly identical to the Ryzen 7 5700G, which has a slight advantage in multi-threaded workloads. It's plausible that the Ryzen 7 5700 is an offshoot of the Ryzen 7 5700G, utilizing defective silicon that doesn't qualify for the latter. It's a clever way to maximize every bit of 7 nm silicon TSMC produces for AMD.

It's uncertain if the Ryzen 7 5700 is an OEM processor or if AMD will release it to the retail market. The Ryzen 7 5700G debuted at $359 but currently sells for $289 (opens in new tab). It'd be interesting to see how AMD prices the Ryzen 7 5700 since it's technically no longer an APU, losing the part of its essence that makes it attractive. To make the situation even more complicated, the Ryzen 7 5700X retails for $286.98 (opens in new tab), so it's a good option for consumers who want an eight-core, 16-thread Zen 3 65W chip and don't need integrated graphics. Unfortunately, the Ryzen 7 5700 will have a hard time finding its place in the DIY market unless AMD sells it for dirt cheap.