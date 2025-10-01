OpenAI's Sam Altman had secret TSMC meeting over future chip supply, report claims — AI pioneer in Asia as South Korea confirms 20MW data center deal with ChatGPT maker

News
By published

He followed it up with a trip to South Korea to announce data center builds with Samsung and SK Hynix.

Sam Altman&#039;s face with glass windows behind him.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Bloomberg)

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly took a quiet trip to Taiwan this week to hold meetings with representatives of TSMC and Foxconn and discuss collaborating on chip design and manufacturing, as well as AI server infrastructure development, according to Digitimes. These kinds of partnerships will be crucial if OpenAI is to meet its commitments as part of major initiatives like Stargate, to build hundreds of billions of dollars worth of data centers and "AI factories," over the next few years.

Although not announced by any of the involved companies or Altman himself, there's no denying he's in the region, as it was confirmed just one day later, Wednesday, September 30, that Altman had been in South Korea meeting with President Lee Jae Myung. Korea Times reported that he secured non-binding deals to build a 20-megawatt data center in Phang in partnership with Samsung, and another in the South Jeolla province with SK Hynix.

Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Freelance Writer

Jon Martindale is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. For the past 20 years, he's been writing about PC components, emerging technologies, and the latest software advances. His deep and broad journalistic experience gives him unique insights into the most exciting technology trends of today and tomorrow.