SoftBank acquires Foxconn's Ohio facility to build Stargate AI servers — $375 million deal says Foxconn will continue to operate the plant

News
By published

One of the largest AI server facilities ever?

Server Room
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Foxconn on Monday confirmed that it sold its production facility in Lordstown, Ohio, earlier this month to SoftBank, reports Nikkei. Under the terms of the deal, Foxconn will continue to operate the plant, which will be retrofitted to build AI servers and other gear to equip Stargate AI data centers.

The Lordstown, Ohio, site was originally acquired by Foxconn from Lordstown Motors in 2022 and used for electric vehicle production. The complex spans 6.2 million square feet and is six times larger than Foxconn's Houston facility, which is also being expanded to build AI servers. The plant has production facilities (albeit these will have to be changed to build AI servers) and loads of power capacity, which will be required for large-scale manufacturing operations. Foxconn got $375 million for the plant and the land, according to Reuters.

Foxconn is already the world’s largest supplier of AI servers and is increasing its capacity in multiple regions. In the United States, it is building up operations in Houston, Texas, where it plans to produce AI machines and other data center gear in partnership with Nvidia. The company is also maintaining activities in California and Mexico, serving dozens of clients. The new Ohio base will become another important production center in its network.

Anton Shilov
Anton Shilov
Contributing Writer

Anton Shilov is a contributing writer at Tom’s Hardware. Over the past couple of decades, he has covered everything from CPUs and GPUs to supercomputers and from modern process technologies and latest fab tools to high-tech industry trends.