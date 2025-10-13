Michigan township sued by AI data center builder and disgruntled residents over opposition to the site — mounting concerns about rising power bills and water usage fuel growing skepticism

AI data center tax revenue and city investments become a harder sell when power bills go up.

AI data centers are popping up in so many locations that they might eventually get a scientific mushroom species name. The industry has seen around a trillion dollars' worth of investment and deals in the past weeks alone, but the high power and water usage of AI data centers come at a price for their surrounding locations. Many U.S. cities don't welcome the prospect, and the case of Saline Township in Michigan is the latest in a string of pushbacks, as told by the Washington Post. It certainly won't be the last, either.

Saline Township wanted to refuse a 250-acre data center proposed by Related Digital (RD). However, the township got sued by both RD and some of its residents who either had an interest in selling their land for the development or welcomed the investment. To avoid a protracted court battle that could hypothetically backfire, the township settled, gaining some concessions like limits on water usage and millions in investments in the local fire department and public buildings.

In the latter case, CRG wanted to build a 440-acre data center near multiple wells, backed by an unnamed tech company. The township reportedly didn't get straight answers from the developers about the water usage and noise pollution, with one constituent remarking the companies seemed to want to "shove [the project] down the people’s throats". After drawing strong criticism, CRG withdrew its application, and the city council called a special meeting to ban data centers for one year, passing it unanimously.

