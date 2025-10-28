Nvidia unveils Vera Rubin supercomputers for Los Alamos National Laboratory, total of seven new supercomputers — announcement comes on heels of AMD's recent supercomputer wins

Vera Rubin forges into supercomputers.

Nvidia announced at GTC that it would team up with HPE to build two new supercomputers based on its Vera Rubin platform for Los Alamos National Laboratory. The machine will be used for national security and scientific research using AI simulation and scientific computing, thus following the latest trends in supercomputing. In all, Nvidia said it has won seven supercomputer contracts with the Department of Energy (DoE).

Nvidia's announcement comes on the heels of AMD's announcement yesterday of two new supercomputer wins with the Department of Energy.

The Mission supercomputer — designed for the National Nuclear Security Administration and therefore used to ensure the safety, reliability, and performance of the American nuclear stockpile without conducting live nuclear tests — is scheduled to go online in 2027. The Vision computer will build on the achievements of the earlier Venado supercomputer and serve open scientific and AI research.

" We will share more details on the specific configurations [of supercomputers] later," said Harris. "The great thing about this [platform], looking at how these systems will be used for both open science and for national security research, we think it will bring both AI capabilities as well as traditional simulation capabilities to, to the scientific research endeavors."

