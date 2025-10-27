U.S. Department of Energy and AMD cut a $1 billion deal for two AI supercomputers — pairing has already birthed the two fastest machines on the planet

Tens of billions seem to fly in all sorts of directions these days in the AI world. A "mere" $1 billion deal would arguably not even register, but the one announced today is arguably far more important than all the data centers for enabling AI chatbot sexting. According to a Reuters report, the U.S. Department of Energy (DoE) and AMD have announced a partnership for building two supercomputers at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) as a foundation for future nuclear fusion and medical research.

The partnership has the DoE and ORNL on the blue corner, and AMD, HP, and Oracle on the other. The deal is that ORNL will host the datacenters, thus presumably providing the energy to run them, and the private companies will foot the bill for the hardware and software. When built, both sides will share the computing power.

