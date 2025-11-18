AMD and Eviden unveil Europe's second exascale system — EPYC 'Venice' and Instinct MI430X powered system breaks the ExaFLOP barrier

AMD and Eviden, an Atos Group-controller maker of supercomputers, have announced their first project — the Alice Recoque supercomputer — that will use AMD's next-generation EPYC 'Venice' CPUs and Instinct MI430X accelerators to achieve performance beyond 1 ExaFLOPS. The machine will cost over half a billion euros and will be accessible to researchers working on demanding AI and scientific projects.

The Alice Recoque supercomputer will be based on AMD's upcoming EPYC 'Venice' processors with up to 256 cores; the company's next-generation Instinct MI430X accelerators based on the CDNA 5 architecture and equipped with 432 GB of HBM4 memory that is tailored for HPC, but also supports FP4 and FP8 data formats to make them useful for AI; and AMD's FPGAs to give the system more flexibility and versatility.