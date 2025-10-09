Bank of England, IMF, warn AI bubble risk has shades of 2000 dotcom crash — Goldman Sachs cautions we're not there 'yet'

Of the five stages of a bubble, we're already in stage three, according to one investment strategist.

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva at an IMF meeting.
(Image credit: Getty Images/Alex Wong)

Major banking institutions can't agree on whether the AI industry is already a bubble or if we're not quite there yet. Both the Bank of England (BOE) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued warnings this Wednesday that there was a risk of a sharp market correction akin to the dotcom era crash if AI investor mood turned sour. They highlighted soaring gold prices as an indicator that investors were hedging their bets, according to CNBC. Goldman Sachs is less concerned, claiming that while there is a risk we end up in a bubble, we're not there yet, as per Sherwood.

The question of whether the AI industry was developing into a bubble has been raised many times in recent months following announcements of gargantuan investments in various AI companies and their infrastructure all over the world. Many of these investments have been circular, with the same companies buoying each other's stock prices and potential future revenue streams. But while some of the major faces in this industry may brush off concerns of overvaluation affecting their businesses specifically - even if it might hit others - the banks are starting to show concern.

“When you look at, for example, investment in AI and the growth in investment, and the fact that some of these companies are financing each other and buying each other’s stocks. I think those are also signals of a bubble," he said. “So, if you think of a bubble of about five stages, we’re probably in stage three."

  • -Fran-
    This time the ones driving the bubble played it slightly safer: they'll drag entire Countries economies down with it like never before. The USA in particular.

    Instead of the 2000's era, this looks more like 2008's market crash because of how it's looking from the lenders and borrowers market. To me, at least.

    Regards.
  • thesyndrome
    -Fran- said:
    This time the ones driving the bubble played it slightly safer: they'll drag entire Countries economies down with it like never before. The USA in particular.

    Instead of the 2000's era, this looks more like 2008's market crash because of how it's looking from the lenders and borrowers market. To me, at least.

    Regards.
    Agreed, so many countries have gone all-in on AI infrastructure costing billions, that if it crashed then the ramifications would be ridiculously widespread.
