According to a Linkedin profile, AMD is working on another chiplet-based GPU — UDNA could herald the return of 2.5D/ 3.5D chiplet-based configuration

AMD's current-generation Radeon RX 9000-series product line-up based on the RDNA 4 architecture does not attempt to challenge Nvidia in the high-end desktop GPU market. Its range-topping Radeon RX 9070 XT rivals Nvidia's mid-range GeForce RTX 5070 Ti, one of the best graphics cards around. But it looks like the company's graphics division has an ace or two up its sleeves for the next-generation, according to the LinkedIn profile of one its senior fellows.

Laks Pappu, senior fellow and chief system-on-chip (SoC) architect at AMD, appears to be in charge of AMD's data center GPU development as well as Radeon products' architecture for cloud gaming, Navi4x and Navi5x generations, according to his LinkedIn profile. He describes his job as 'building next-generation competitive 2.5D/3.5D chiplet-based and monolithic graphics SoCs on various packaging technologies,' which pretty much implies that AMD's next generation graphics processors will use monolithic and multi-chiplet arrangements.

  • hannibal
    First gen chiplet gpus did not work very well at 7000 series that was rather big dissapointment to AMD. Lets see if the manage better this time or if they only use chiplets in datacenter gpus…
  • tamalero
    hannibal said:
    First gen chiplet gpus did not work very well at 7000 series that was rather big dissapointment to AMD. Lets see if the manage better this time or if they only use chiplets in datacenter gpus…
    Well, Ryzen1st gen wasn't all gold either.
    I still remember they had a lot of issues with the memory controller.
  • Notton
    Having a look at the usual suspects, the next gen of chiplet products appear to point towards unifying their PlayStation, Xbox, Handhelds, Mobile, and dGPU lineups into a less sparse one.

    As in the Xbox custom solution could share the same GPU tile as a desktop graphics card.
    Same goes for the other semi-custom chips that AMD currently makes, which is way too many.

    As for a multi-tile GPU, I think that'll only exist for AI workloads where high idle power consumption is not important.
