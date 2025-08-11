Nvidia unveils 2U RTX Pro 6000 servers at SIGGRAPH — double shot of Blackwell power comes to smaller rackmount form factors

Enterprise customers will be able to purchase and deploy Blackwell AI-powered servers in a 2U form factor.

2U RTX PRO Server
(Image credit: Nvidia)

At the SIGGRAPH conference this week, Nvidia announced its RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPU is making its way to slimmer 2U rack mount servers from several of its global system partners through its Enterprise AI factory-validated design initiative. Previously, customers who wanted to deploy these cards in their own clouds needed to make room for 4U servers with higher cooling and power demands. Now, these cards are coming to one of the most popular rack-mount form factors used by on-premise data centers.

Cisco, Dell, HPE, Lenovo, and Supermicro will offer 2U, x86-powered servers featuring two RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs in various configurations. For just one example, Dell announced a new 2U server at SIGGRAPH: the Dell PowerEdge R7725 2U, sporting two RTX Pro 6000 GPUs built with Nvidia's AI Data platform.

