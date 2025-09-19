Intel says it remains committed to its Arc graphics project — 'Intel will continue to have GPU product offerings'

News
By published

A statement commitment doesn't mean much without action to support it.

Intel Arc Pro Battlemage
(Image credit: Intel)

All talk in town right now is all about the Intel-Nvidia partnership, and a question on many minds is whether that means Intel might be scrapping its plans for upcoming Arc graphics cards or iGPUs. The company is attempting to assuage those fears, as one of its spokespeople told PCWorld, “We’re not discussing specific roadmaps at this time, but the collaboration is complementary to Intel’s roadmap and Intel will continue to have GPU product offerings."

Intel also reiterated that its collaboration with Nvidia is "complementary" to the company's extant roadmap. Both those statements seem clear at face value, but some might find it a little hard to believe, given everything that's happened with Intel in the past year, namely but not only the major cuts to its workforce and a refocusing on profitability. The wording of the statement is also curious, as the company stating it will still have GPUs doesn't clarify what type they will be, or who will design them.

Intel and Nvidia both claim their partnership won't affect existing roadmaps, but some in the enthusiast community fear that a $5 billion cash influx from Nvidia could come with pressure for Intel not to compete with RTX cards — assuming Nvidia is still fully focused on the gaming market, given how it now represents a small fraction of the company's business.

Bruno Ferreira
Bruno Ferreira
Contributor

Bruno Ferreira is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware. He has decades of experience with PC hardware and assorted sundries, alongside a career as a developer. He's obsessed with detail and has a tendency to ramble on the topics he loves. When not doing that, he's usually playing games, or at live music shows and festivals.

5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • atomicWAR
    "Intel says it remains committed to its Arc graphics project ."

    I want so badly for this to be true but I have so little faith that it is with their joint move with Nvidia.
    Reply
  • vanadiel007
    Let's be honest: they are and never were in a position to challenge either Nvidia or AMD.
    I don't see many purchase an Arc graphics card...
    Reply
  • palladin9479
    The B580 is a really solid entry level GPU, I hope they continue developing their drivers and the next generation product ends up being even better in that segment.
    Reply
  • JarredWaltonGPU
    Maybe this will be better than Kaby Lake G? LOL
    Reply
  • Notton
    If the Intel+Nvidia partnership remains on track, the earliest we are likely to see a desktop/mobile/handheld chip from them is 2028 with Hammer Lake.

    Given Intel's track record, I'd expect 2029 at the earliest (high end SKU) and 2030 for a viable product (for us plebs). And Just because Nvidia joined, it doesn't mean we'll get to see something sooner. Maybe the GPU tile will be fine, but the CPU tile is a big question mark.

    So, my guess, Arc dGPU will stick around until at least 2027, but we'll still see an Arc iGPU until 2030-ish. Whether or not they stop at Celestial remains to be seen, though I'd guess they will. There really isn't any incentive to go to D-series or E-series.

    The main problem with Arc is the die size, as in they are colossal for the performance they offer.
    Still interested to see how well B770 will perform. They're printing box art for it, apparently.
    Reply