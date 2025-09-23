Intel drops day zero game driver support for chips released last year — last-gen iGPUs on 14th-gen Core and older CPUs already put on the backburner of legacy software support

News
By published

Sorry, your one-year-old CPU is already on the back burner.

Raptor Lake CPU
Raptor Lake CPU (Image credit: Intel)

Intel announced that it will transition the integrated graphics on 11th- to 14th-generation processors to a legacy software support model, relegating its last-generation chips to the back burner. The company says that it will no longer release new features for these chips and will only provide software support for critical fixes and security vulnerabilities. It also reduces the update release cadence for the iGPUs from monthly to quarterly, and they will also lose Day 0 Game support.

This announcement affects both desktops and laptop chips. The 11th to 14th-generation Intel CPUs are still relatively new — the 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs first arrived in 2023, with new models released just last year, while the 11th-generation Tiger Lake processors launched in 2020. In effect, Intel is saying that your one-year-old Intel Core i5-14400 is already on the back burner.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!

See more GPUs News
Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • vanadiel007
    This is why I mentioned before that Intel has no business being in the discrete GPU market. They will simply not be able to bring a product on the market than can remotely compete with either Nvidia or AMD offering.

    They should concentrate on other things, not on the discrete GPU market.

    And if they want to keep their market share for IGPU they better smarten up because AMD is ready to take that any time.
    Reply
  • wussupi83
    Count me amongst the owners that don't care that the iGPU that offered poor gaming performance when I bought it might struggle to play new game titles. The only thing I want from my iGPU is stable OS drivers and the ability to watch videos smoothly.
    Reply
  • rluker5
    So no zero day support for igpus that don't meet the minimum requirements for any of these AAA games.

    I'm shocked!

    My performance playing the latest unreal 5 game at 4k might lose .1 fps or 10%. Woe is me.
    Reply