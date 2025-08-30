Battlefield 6's modest system requirements open the doors to gamers of all budgets — six-year-old GPUs meet minimum recommendations

EA has just released the final hardware requirements for Battlefield 6 (BF6), with the initial minimum and recommended specifications remaining largely unchanged. Nevertheless, the game's developers have just released the minimum, recommended, and ultra settings requirements for the game's gear.

You can still play BF6 even if you have ancient hardware, as the minimum requirement for 1080p@30 (Low) is just an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060, an AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT, or an Intel Arc A380 — budget-friendly CPUs and GPUs that are at least three years old by now. It also reduced the minimum storage requirement from 75 GB to 55 GB, primarily due to its fragmented installation feature.

This means that your old gaming PC should be good enough to run it at the lowest settings. Or if the one you have doesn’t cut it anymore, you can find great deals on the used marketplace to upgrade your rig just enough to play BF6.

(Image credit: EA)

Should you have a more powerful gaming computer that hits the title’s recommended hardware, you can get a smoother gaming experience with a higher resolution. You can achieve 1440p@60 (High) or 1080p@80+ (Low) with the following gear: an RTX 3060 Ti, RX 6700 XT, or B580 for the GPU, and an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X for the CPU.

Although these specs are a bit newer, they’re still on the mainstream spectrum of PC hardware, meaning you don’t have to spend a fortune to play the game at high quality. But if you want to level up your computer for better eye candy, you should do so right now, as Intel is giving away a copy of the game for every eligible purchase of some of its CPUS and GPUs.

Finally, those who have a high-end gaming rig can crank up the quality for maximum immersion. BF6 supports 4K@60 (Ultra) and 1440p@144 (High) resolutions if you have an RTX 4080 or RX 7900 XTX GPU paired with an Intel Core i9-12900K or Ryzen 7 7800X3D processor. You also need at least 16 GB of dual-channel RAM (32 GB for Ultra settings), which is what most Steam gamers have on their systems.

Gamers accustomed to AAA games with demanding specifications may be surprised by the reasonable requirements of BF6. However, since the title is part of the Call of Duty franchise and is introducing a free-to-play Battle Royale mode, the developers likely aimed to appeal to as many gamers as possible. The game is expected to launch on October 10, 2025, so if you don’t have a gaming rig capable of playing it at your desired quality, you still have some five weeks to scrounge up some cash and find the best gaming PC that you can afford.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News, or add us as a preferred source, to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!