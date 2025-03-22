Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti final specs and launch day allegedly leaked
There is about a month to go for Blackwell to reach the mainstream.
According to a well-known hardware leaker, wxnod, Nvidia and graphics card makers will reportedly release the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics cards on April 16 at 9 p.m. to compete against the best graphics cards. Meanwhile, VideoCardz has allegedly received and published the final specifications of Nvidia's first mainstream Blackwell-based GPUs today. Keep in mind that the information does not come from official sources, so take it with a grain of salt.
Nvidia's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti, purportedly expected around mid-April, may include two versions: 8GB and 16GB of GDDR7 memory—both potentially featuring the GB206-300 graphics processor with 4,608 CUDA cores and a 128-bit memory interface. The memory subsystem featuring 28 GT/s GDDR7 will provide a peak bandwidth of 448 GB/s, a 55% improvement compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. The boards will be rated to 180W total board power.
The increase in the number of CUDA cores, GPU clock, Blackwell microarchitecture optimizations, and software refinements almost guarantee a tangible increase in GeForce RTX 5060 Ti performance compared to its direct predecessor, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti. But there is a major catch.
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Specifications
GPU Name
RTX 5070
RTX 5060 Ti*
RTX 4060 Ti
RTX 5060*
RTX 4060
RTX 5050*
Family
Blackwell
Blackwell
Ada Lovelace
Blackwell
Ada Lovelace
Blackwell
Board Name
?
PG152-SKU10/15
PG190-SKU361
PG152-SKU25
PG173-SKU371
PG152-SKU50
GPU Core
GB205-300-A1
GB206-300-A1
AD106-350-A1
GB206-250-A1
AD107-400-A1
GB207-300-A1
CUDA Cores
6,144
4,608
4,352
3,840
3,072
2,560
SMs
48
36
34
30
24
20
Bus Width
192-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
128-bit
Memory
12GB
16GB/8GB GDDR7
16GB/8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR7
8GB GDDR6
8GB GDDR6
TGP
250W
180W
165W/160W
150W
115W
130W
*Specifications are unconfirmed.
That catch is the GeForce RTX 5070, which is based on Nvidia's relatively big GB205 GPU, configured to 6,144 CUDA cores for the desktop version. This GPU produces more compute oomph, and there is no chance that the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will rival this product.
To that end, the appeal of the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will depend on its price. At a $549 MSRP, the GeForce RTX 5070 looks entirely plausible (by today's standards), though AMD's Radeon RX 9070-series AIBs are on the horizon and cannot be owned at their recommended prices. If Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060 Ti starts at $499 MSRP, it may not be as appealing as the GeForce RTX 5070 for $549.
Given uncertainties about performance and price, let us briefly discuss compatibility. If unofficial reports about the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti are correct, it is rated for 180W, 150W from an eight-pin PCIe auxiliary connector, 30W from the slot, or 180W from a single 16-pin power plug. The RTX 5070 model is now rated for 250W total graphics board power, so it will require a better power supply.
In any case, remember that we are talking about specifications that do not come from an official source, so take this information with a grain of salt.
theres no world where that 128bit bus will not be holding you back same way the 4060 did.