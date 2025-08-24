Sam Altman and UK government minister reportedly discussed giving ChatGPT Plus to all Brits for free

OpenAI CEO, Sam Altman, and the UK government Technology Secretary, Peter Kyle, have discussed a deal which would see the UK’s entire population given premium access to ChatGPT, according to a Guardian report this weekend. However, the bill, which would have to be covered by the government, may have stymied any chance of the deal going official, with Guardian sources indicating ChatGPT Plus for every Brit would cost as much as £2 billion ($2.7b).

Government AI advocate

Kyle is a well-known AI advocate, with previous reports citing evidence that he has used this online tool for advice and work related questions. The minister has also characterized ChatGPT as being great for unpicking complex topics and as a “very good tutor.”

Altman and Kyle have met a number of times this year. Kyle dined with Altman in March and April, according to the source. Then, in July, the minister signed an agreement with OpenAI. This memorandum of understanding (MoU) would open up the use of OpenAI services, like ChatGPT, in the UK’s public sector. Particular mention was given to education, defense, security, and justice departments. In exchange, OpenAI would have access to a range of government data.

Naturally, there remain concerns over ChatGPT's (and other similar LLMs) accuracy, as well as privacy and security. We hope that these challenges and pitfalls were addressed in some way.

Prohibitive cost doesn’t add up

Bringing us up to date, sources speaking to The Guardian have shared information about talks between Altman and Kyle that took place recently in San Francisco.

While ChatGPT Plus costs $20 a month for an individual subscription, the cost for the whole populace (69.6 million by most recent estimates) should be provided at some kind of bulk discount. Multiplying the populace by a $20 fee results in a sum of around $1.4 billion. Thus, the $2.7 billion ‘proposal’ seems vastly overpriced.

That fact aside, the ChatGPT Plus for every Brit idea seems to have been a nonstarter, with sources saying “Kyle never really took the idea seriously,” writes The Guardian.

The UK is already a top five nation for paid ChatGPT use, says the source. Some in government feel AI can help UK citizens unlock economic opportunities. Sizable waves of prosperity can uplift the population as a whole, so visionary government shouldn’t be put off by investments like this. However, the jury is still out regarding the usefulness of AI, and whether it is a passing fad, or a bubble.

To underline that no 'ChatGPT Plus for every Brit deal' is on the way, the Guardian report ends by relaying a statement from the UK’s science and technology department, which says no such proposal or deal has been taken forward.

