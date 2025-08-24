‘Still, you’re paying for dinner’ Nvidia CEO shoots back, after TSMC CEO jokes about his billionaire status

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is back in Taiwan for weighty negotiations with contract chipmaker TSMC. The talks are thought to be related to the new China-specific B30 chips using the Blackwell architecture. No matter the gravity of the talks, though, the Nvidia head enjoys a very cordial relationship with CC Wei, the CEO of TSMC. Their warm relationship is made clearly apparent in a video showing the two billionaires joking about who will pay the bill for dinner.

But first, some trillion-dollar chip company CEO humor.TSMC CEO C.C. Wei: We have the honor for $4 trillion guy to be my guest. More than $4 trillion, huh?Jensen: Still, you’re paying for dinnerC.C. Wei: No problem, if you agree with my wafer pricing pic.twitter.com/Y3iBtoVhqyAugust 23, 2025

With these incredibly serious negotiations probably still some way to go, the two tech leaders enjoyed dinner in Taipei. In the video, you can see them standing closely with Huang’s arm around Wei’s shoulders.

After Huang’s introduction, and explanation that he has been in meetings with “TSMC’s world-class leaders,” earlier in the day, Wei took his turn to speak. “Let me say that we have the honor to have this four trillion NT guy to be my guest.” The sum of four trillion NT Dollars is about USD $130 billion, and is obviously a reference to Huang’s fortune.

Then, Wei started to ruminate about the precise value of his fellow CEO’s wealth, only to be told by Huang to “stop that!” And, as a quick retort to hide his embarrassment, the Nvidia CEO shot back “Still, you’re paying for dinner!”

We get a sense, next, that negotiations are not yet finalized. Wei responded to the dinner bill tease by saying that he was “not bothered [about the bill], as long as you agree with my wafer price.” The video segment ends with the Nvidia CEO laughing, “I agree with your wafer price.”

Image subtitle “I agree with your price” (machine translation) (Image credit: Unique Business News (UBN) Taiwan)

Huang flew into Taipei on Friday on a private jet and is quoted by a Reuters report as stating, “My main purpose coming here is to visit TSMC.” That report shares some insight regarding the underlying purpose of this visit. It is hinted that it might be related to China’s caution about buying more H20 chips, and Nvidia’s plans to tailor a new AI chip for China – the purported B30.

Also, according to Reuters, Huang was in Taiwan to thank TSMC for the successful tape out of six brand-new chips, including a GPU and a photonics processor for Rubin-architecture supercomputers. Every one of those chips is “new and revolutionary,” claimed the Nvidia CEO.

