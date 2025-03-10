Nvidia RTX 5050, RTX 5060, and RTX 5060 Ti specs leak — expect 8GB/16GB flavors and higher TGPs

Not a pleasant leak, if you were hoping for more VRAM.

RTX 3050
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 series GPUs leaks, via renowned industry insider Kopite, reveal minimal changes across the board, especially in the VRAM department. Earlier today, the leaker spilled the beans surrounding Nvidia's upcoming budget GPU offerings in a series of tweets. From the looks of it, after three long years we're finally getting another 50-class GPU from Nvidia, but there isn't much to show for it.

As shown by the Steam Hardware Survey, Nvidia's 60-class GPUs are extremely popular among gamers, with flagship-grade SKUs nowhere in sight. While it's hard to estimate how much Nvidia rakes in from the budget segment, it undoubtedly plays a key role in shaping mind share and consumer sentiment. The cheapest GPU in the top-five list goes for $300. This speaks volumes about how much the average user is willing to spend on their graphics card.

As per their usual leaks, Kopite has detailed specifications of Nvidia's soon-to-be-announced budget GPUs, likely at GTC in a few days. The RTX 5060 Ti reportedly carries the GB206-300-A1 GPU core, with 4,608 CUDA cores (36 SMs) and a 128-bit memory interface. Going by rumored data from the same leaker, this should be a fully enabled GB206 die, coming in 8GB and 16GB (clamshell) flavors with a 180W TGP (Total Graphics Power). With 75W from the PCIe slot, the 5060 Ti falls comfortably within range of a single 8-pin connector (150W), even for some custom variants.

GPU Name

RTX 5060 Ti

RTX 4060 Ti

RTX 5060

RTX 4060

RTX 5050

Family

Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Blackwell

Ada Lovelace

Blackwell

Board Name

PG152-SKU10/15

PG190-SKU361

PG152-SKU25

PG173-SKU371

PG152-SKU50

GPU Core

GB206-300-A1

AD106-350-A1

GB206-250-A1

AD107-400-A1

GB207-300-A1

CUDA Cores

4,608

4,352

3,840

3,072

2,560

SMs

36

34

30

24

20

Bus Width

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

128-bit

Memory

16GB/8GB GDDR7

16GB/8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR7

8GB GDDR6

8GB GDDR6

TGP

180W

165W/160W

150W

115W

130W

The vanilla RTX 5060 only purportedly offers an 8GB configuration, but that's expected since all these GPUs are limited to a 128-bit bus. With 3,840 CUDA cores (30 SMs), it is expected to be built using binned GB206 dies (GB206-250-A1) that otherwise did not qualify for the more powerful RTX 5060 Ti. The TGP has been upped to 150W from 115W, though you could tune that with a pinch of undervolting if needed. Nvidia might be able to extract a decent uplift versus the RTX 4060 considering the 25% more CUDA cores, 30% higher TGP, and other architectural refinements.

Lastly, the budget RTX 5050 drops to the entry-level GB207, with a fully functional die provided Kopite's data is solid. The GB207 design limits it to just 20 SMs or 2,560 CUDA cores. Assuming a 10% architectural uplift from Ada Lovelace to Blackwell, normalized for core counts and frequencies, the RTX 5050 might struggle against the RTX 4060 in certain scenarios. In any case, we'd love to see this GPU hit shelves for under $200, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Nvidia's GTC runs from March 17 to 21, where we can expect to learn more about budget Blackwell among other AI, data science, and robotics related developments.

Hassam Nasir
Hassam Nasir
Contributing Writer

Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Loadedaxe
    The 5050, $299
    The 5060, $399
    The 5060Ti, $479
    Reply
  • oofdragon
    The 5070 is actually worse than a 4070 Super, what will a 5060 Ti 16GB being to table? Spoilers.. NOTHING. And at what price again? Oh right.. close enough to a $550 Radeon 9070 which will drop to $499 soon enough and already obliterates the failure 5070? Yep. RIP Ngreed

    The 5060 will compete with the 9060 XT that will actually match the 5070 for much less, I wonder who the duck is going to buy these duck failure of cards really
    Reply
  • magbarn
    5060 is getting probably a 30% uplift, which other than the 5090, seems to be a larger generational uplift than the rest of the meh Blackwells.
    Reply
  • usertests
    magbarn said:
    5060 is getting probably a 30% uplift, which other than the 5090, seems to be a larger generational uplift than the rest of the meh Blackwells.
    Yeah, the only sticking points are the VRAM and the price. Anyone looking to spend $300+ on one should suspect a 12 GB Super model using 3 GB modules dropping less than a year later.
    Reply
