Real-world GPU prices cost up to twice the MSRP. These are the best dollar-to-fps values.

Buying any of the best graphics cards right now feels like an exercise in futility. For that matter, buying virtually any graphics card at present tends to be a bad idea. We've scoured a variety of online markets to see what sort of prices we could find, and MSRPs are effectively non-existent — laughably so. Everything worth buying sells almost immediately, likely more often than not to scalper bots. What you can find "in stock" tends to be from recently established third-party marketplace sellers, with prices that can at times reach to double the official MSRPs.



Does that make the MSRPs meaningless? At present, it's hard to think otherwise. Even Nvidia itself was only selling limited numbers of RTX 5090 Founders Edition and RTX 5080 Founders Edition cards at GTC 2025 — from a mobile 'food truck.' And you had to be a conference attendee ($1,145 minimum) plus get in line early enough to even grab one.



A better question: When if ever will we see the latest generation GPUs selling at MSRPs? In light of recent tariffs, plus the ongoing graphics card shortages, it could be a very long waiting game. Even looking to places like eBay, the number of latest generation GPUs trading hands doesn't look promising.

At the height of the cryptocurrency GPU mining crazy in mid-2021, we often saw well over 10,000 GPUs 'sold' via eBay every month. Right now, the last 30 days show less than 9,000 GPUs sold on eBay — and that's looking at the past three generations of AMD and Nvidia graphics cards.

* Price at time of writing, may not be a legitimate seller!



Here's the best data we can come up with for the starting retail prices on the current and previous generation graphics cards from Nvidia, AMD, and Intel. You'll note a bunch of asterisks in the price column; those are for resellers where we're not at all confident of the pricing or availability. Most of these are from Amazon listings that are, in our mind at least, questionable. (Truthfully, all of the prices feel questionable... some are just more so.)



It probably goes without saying, but prices are in a rapid state of flux as well. If you find a price that's $40 lower than other places, it's not going to last long. Either the particular card and reseller will exhaust the inventory, or prices will get updated. And again, that's assuming these prices are even legitimate in the first place. Some cards will show "typically ships in two weeks" or similar notes — not exactly confidence-inducing.



A safer look at prices right now might be eBay, as we've gathered data for the past 30 days of "sold" listings. Not all of those are guaranteed to be legitimate, but at least we can see solid numbers for how many of each card were sold as well as the average price. It doesn't look good.

On the whole, outside of the RTX 50-series, eBay prices tended to be better on average compared to retail — which isn't too surprising, since most prior generation GPUs are no longer readily available at retail. There are a few GPUs that averaged pricing below MSRP, but they're all previous generation cards, and often models that weren't exactly enticing originally.



Take the RTX 4070 Ti (aka, the rebranded unlaunched RTX 4080 12GB). People were outraged at its original $800 MSRP, but in the past month it averaged $777 for a used card on eBay. Intel's Arc A-series GPUs are also selling below the original MSRPs, as is the RX 7600.

Everything else cost anywhere from 3% (RTX 4060) to 111% (RTX 5090) more than MSRP. On average, GPUs on eBay for the past two generations are averaging 24% above MSRP.

(Image credit: Newegg)

Newegg also warrants some close examination. It has a quite a few prior generation graphics cards "available," but the fine print indicates most of these will ship from China, Hong Kong, or some other place besides the U.S. Tick the "in stock" and "sold by Newegg" options and you'll find just 16 options in total, five of which are combos — a good way to offload extra inventory with a high-demand item like a GPU. Even then, the prices aren't exactly enticing.



$200 for an Arc A750 is the same price we saw most of last year, and even then the cards weren't exactly selling well. $300 for an RX 7600 is about $40 more than the going rate last year, for a rather lackluster GPU. The same goes for the RTX 4060, starting at $340, and things only get worse from there. RX 7600 XT for $425? Thanks, we'll pass. The lowest cost RX 7700 XT comes with a CPU cooler for $660, a bundle you likely weren't looking to purchase.



There are (currently) a few RTX 5070 cards showing up at Newegg, starting at $700. That's 'only' $150 more than the official $550 MSRP, a 27% increase, and it's about the best you'll be able to do in the present market situations. We anticipate all of those will be sold out soon enough. RTX 5080 cards meanwhile start at over 50% above MSRP.



But what if you really want a graphics card for your PC. Maybe it's a new build and you were holding out for an Nvidia Blackwell RTX 50-series GPU, or an AMD RDNA 4 RX 9000-series GPU, only to discover upon launch that prices were not at all what you were hoping to see. If you can't wait for prices to drop, what are the best options in terms of value right now for a new GPU?

We've sorted the above table by eBay FPS/$, using the average eBay prices for the past 30 days — which will be less than 30 days for GPUs like the RTX 5070 and RX 9070 XT and 9070, which launched on March 5 and 6, respectively. We've included the MSRP FPS/$ as a second point of reference, showing just how far online pricing has diverged from what was supposedly expected.



Intel claims the top three slots, with it's prior generation A580 and A750 taking the top two slots, followed by the newer B570. None of these are powerhouse GPUs, but they're some of the few relatively affordable GPUs at present (assuming you're willing to deal with eBay). The RTX 4060, RX 7700 XT, and RX 7600 come next, again promising relatively modest performance for not-too-dire a price.



Intel shows up again with its newer Arc B580, the only other new GPU from the past three months. It's selling at just under $350 on eBay, about $100 more than its suggested price, though it tends to beat the RTX 4060 on performance. Below the B580, prices tend to increase much faster than performance



It's important to factor in unit numbers as well. None of the Intel Arc GPUs had more than 62 units sold on eBay, with the B570 only showing four sales compared to 62 B580 sales. AMD's 7700 XT, 7600 XT, and 7600 combined for only 88 total sold listings, while the 7800 XT alone accounted for 153 sales. Nvidia's 40-series and 50-series GPUs all showed over 100 sales, except for the 4060 Ti 16GB (65 sales) and RTX 5070 (80 sales). The most popular GPU on eBay for the past month was the RTX 4090 with 708 sales.

Thoughts on Current GPU Prices

What does it all mean? Right now is a lousy time to buy a new graphics card. Unfortunately, determining when things will actually get better is difficult. Given the prioritization of manufacturing more lucrative data center GPUs and AI processors, plus the recent tariffs, prices could actually get worse before they get better.



We did hear from at least one person (who works for Nvidia, so grains of salt...) who said they "thought" that the supply of consumer graphics cards would catch up to demand by May or June. Obviously, that's not remotely a binding statement. We'd be shocked to see any of the new generation of GPUs selling at MSRP any time in the next six months, frankly, because all signs indicate there's no reason to massively boost production.



The fundamental issue is that there are only so many silicon wafers processed by TSMC each month. The numbers we've seen suggest 150K~175K wafer starts per month (WSPM) for 5nm-class nodes, and that needs to be shared between a variety of customers including AI chips, GPUs, CPUs, smartphones, and more.

At the same time, the latest GPU market share numbers suggest all desktop GPUs combined account for over eight million graphics cards sold per quarter. So how many wafers would be needed to satisfy that demand?



Using the relatively small BMG-G21 die of Intel's Battlemage cards (272 sqmm), die per wafer calculators suggest Intel would only get about 210 chips at most from a single wafer. AMD's Navi 48 (356.5 sqmm) would get a maximum of 157 chips per wafer, while Nvidia's GB205 die (263 sqmm) could get up to 220 GPUs per wafer — or 150 GB203, or only 70 of the significantly larger GB202 die.



If Nvidia focused solely on GB205, it would need to devote about 12,000 wafers per month to production, just to reach that eight million GPUs figure. But why 'waste' that many wafers on a $550 consumer GPU (maybe $200 per GPU sold), when it could instead work on cranking out Blackwell B200 and Blackwell Ultra B300 GPUs that sell for perhaps 100X as much per chip? Put simply: The economics aren't in favor of gamers getting a lot more GPUs any time soon.



Anyone in need of a new graphics card right now looks to be in for a tough decision. The faster GPUs are all incredibly overpriced now, typically selling for 50% more than what they cost last October/November. Your best bet might be to opt for an older and slower GPU and bide your time until graphics card prices come down — with the understanding that we might be looking at GPU shortages that continue beyond the end of the year if things don't improve.