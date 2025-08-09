AMD quietly launches Radeon RX 7400 8GB budget gaming GPU — RDNA 3 goes another rung lower on the ladder

News
By published

The new entry-level RDNA 3 SKU

Radeon RX 7600 XT
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD has introduced two new graphics cards based on the chipmaker's previous RDNA 3 architecture. The Radeon RX 7400 is an economical gaming graphics card targeting budget-conscious gamers, while the Radeon Pro W7400 caters to the professional and workstation markets.

The Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon Pro W7400 are based on AMD's Navi 33 (codenamed Hotpink Bonefish) silicon, which is likely the reason why the company decided to roll these out quietly without any fanfare. Navi 33 is also found in other lower-tier SKUs, including the Radeon RX 7600, Radeon RX 7600 XT, and the Radeon RX 7650 GRE. Navi 33, being the smallest silicon inside the RDNA 3 family, should be even cheaper to produce now, so it's reasonable to reuse it inside the Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon Pro W7400.

Radeon RX 7400 and Radeon Pro W7400 Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Graphics Card

Radeon RX 7600

Radeon RX 7400

Radeon Pro W7500

Radeon Pro W7400

Architecture

Navi 33

Navi 33

Navi 33

Navi 33

Process Technology

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

TSMC N6

Transistors (Billion)

13.3

13.3

13.3

13.3

Die size (mm²)

204

204

204

204

CUs

32

28

28

28

GPU Shaders (ALUs)

2,048

1,792

1,792

1,792

AI Accelerators

64

56

56

56

Ray Accelerators

32

28

28

28

Boost Clock (MHz)

2,625

?

1,700

?

VRAM Speed (Gbps)

18

10.8

16

10.8

VRAM (GB)

8

8

8

8

VRAM Bus Width

128

128

128

128

Infinity / L2 Cache (MB)

32

32

32

32

Render Output Units

64

64

64

64

Texture Mapping Units

128

112

112

112

TFLOPS FP32 (Boost)

21.5

?

12.19

?

TFLOPS FP16 (FP8)

43

?

24.37

?

Bandwidth (GB/s)

288

173

256

173

TBP/TGP (W)

165

55

70

55

Launch Date

May 2023

August 2025

August 2023

August 2025

Launch MSRP

$269

?

$429

?

The Radeon RX 7400 doesn't need any external power connectors. The Navi 33-powered graphics card has a TBP (Typical Board Power) of 55W, so a 450W power supply is sufficient as a minimum. AMD hasn't confirmed whether there will be custom designs, but based on the description, the graphics card listed on AMD's website adheres to a single-slot design with a length of 6.65 inches (167mm).

Meanwhile, the Radeon Pro W7400 is the workstation variant of the Radeon RX 7400, sharing identical specifications. AMD positions the Radeon Pro W7400 under the existing Radeon Pro W7500. Examining the specifications, the first is essentially a lower-binned version of the second.

Both have the same number of CUs and memory capacity. However, the Radeon Pro W7400 has the same 10.6 Gbps memory as the Radeon RX 7400, resulting in the same bandwidth. It's 32% lower than the Radeon Pro W7500. The Radeon Pro W7500 was already an energy-efficient workstation graphics card, but the Radeon Pro W7400's compromises have allowed AMD further to reduce the TBP by 21% on the latter.

The Radeon Pro W7400 features a half-height form factor with a single-slot design, measuring 6.6 inches (168mm) in length. It has the same TBP as the Radeon RX 7400, so no external power connectors are required. As for display outputs, the Radeon Pro W7400 sports four mini DisplayPort 2.1 outputs.

AMD hasn't revealed the pricing for the Radeon RX 7400 or Radeon Pro W7400. Nonetheless, the Radeon RX 7600 and Radeon Pro W7500 launched at $269 and $429, respectively, so the new Navi 33 offerings should be more affordable.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

See more GPUs News
Zhiye Liu
Zhiye Liu
News Editor and Memory Reviewer

Zhiye Liu is a news editor and memory reviewer at Tom’s Hardware. Although he loves everything that’s hardware, he has a soft spot for CPUs, GPUs, and RAM.

1 Comment Comment from the forums