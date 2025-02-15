China-exclusive RX 7650 GRE is around 7% faster than a RTX 4060

Finally, a review of the RX 7650 GRE was published, showcasing how the card performs against the RTX 4060 (its main competitor). In a review by Expreview, the new GRE-branded card was, on average, 7% faster than the RTX 4060 in several games.

The RX 7650 GRE, launched earlier this month, is the third entry in AMD's RX 7600-series lineup. The new card is a China-focused variant of the RX 7600 series, slotting between the RX 7600 and RX 7600 XT. The RX 7600 GRE has 32 compute units, 2,048 cores, and 8GB of memory on a 128-bit bus, just like the RX 7600. Where the GRE variant differs is clock speeds and TDP, featuring a 2,695MHz boost clock and a 170W TDP, the lowest TDP of the three GPUs.

The card Expreview tested was a factory overclocked Sapphire RX 7650 GRE Black Diamond Edition sporting a triple-fan cooler design and dual 8-pin supplementary power connectors. The GPU has a noticeably higher boost clock of 2,810 MHz compared to the GPU's stock boost frequency, which will contribute to the benchmark results below. Remember, the RX 7650 GRE's benchmark results will be a bit better than they would otherwise be.

The reviewer tested the pre-overclocked RX 7600 GRE against an RTX 4060 in several games: Eternal Damnation, Rainbow Six Siege, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, Red Dead Redemption 2, Far Cry 6, Cyberpunk 2077, Borderlands 3, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 1080p Games RX 7600 GRE RTX 4060 Header Cell - Column 3 Eternal Damnation 119 FPS 84 FPS 42% in favor of 7600 GRE Rainbow Six Siege 306 FPS 334 FPS 9% advantage in favor of RTX 4060 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 123 FPS 102 FPS 20% advantage in favor of 7600 GRE Red Dead Redemption 2 84.09 FPS 77.78 FPS 8% advantage in favor of 7600 GRE Far Cry 6 (RT off) 118 FPS 114 FPS 4% advantage in favor of 7600 GRE Far Cry 6 (RT on) 84 FPS 94 FPS 12% advantage in favor of RTX 4060 Cyberpunk 2077 (no RT) 80.96 FPS 78.14 FPS 4% advantage in favor of 7600 GRE Cyberpunk 2077 (medium RT) 30.05 FPS 43.24 FPS 44% advantage in favor of RTX 4060 Shadow of the Tomb Raider 139 FPS 147 FPS 6% advantage in favor of RTX 4060 Borderlands 3 115.17 FPS 91.47 FPS 26% advantage in favor of 7600 GRE

Overall, the RX 7600 was slightly quicker than the RTX 4060 in most titles tested. Eternal Damnation and Borderlands 3 saw the largest performance margins between the RX 7600 GRE and RTX 4060 in favor of the 7600 GRE. In Eternal Damnation, the 7600 GRE was 42% faster than the RTX 4060, and in Borderlands 3, 26% faster.

However, ray tracing performance was far more advantageous towards the RTX 4060, thanks to its more robust ray tracing-focused architecture. In Far Cry 6 and Cyberpunk 2077, with ray tracing enabled, the RTX 4060 outperformed the RX 7600 GRE significantly in Cyberpunk 2077. Expreview also tested the two GPUs at 1440p resolution and in 3DMark.

Expreview's benchmarks reveal that the RX 7600 GRE performs barely differently from the vanilla RX 7600. In our review of the RTX 4060, the RX 7600 virtually matched the Nvidia GPU in our 1080p rasterized gaming results.

The RX 7650 GRE is available in China with an MSRP of 2,048 yuan or $282. Eliminating the VAT would put the GPU in the $249 range, so it's only approximately $10 more expensive than a vanilla RX 7600. Since both are so similar in performance, buying the more affordable one makes sense.