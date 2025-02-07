AMD's China-specific RX 7650 GRE slots in between RX 7600 and 7600 XT

Rumored since late last year, the RX 7650 GRE was finally launched today, and it’s essentially an RX 7600 with a slightly better clock speed (h/t VideoCardz).

Although this midrange GPU was leaked in October before CES 2025, AMD was expected to launch the 7650 GRE later, and that’s exactly what happened. Equipped with the Navi 33 graphics chip, the 7650 GRE has 32 compute units and a 128-bit wide memory bus, just like the RX 7600 and 7600 XT. It wasn’t clear whether it would have 8GB of VRAM like the 7600 or 16GB like the 7600 XT, but today, it’s official that the 7650GRE is an 8GB card.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 RX 7650 GRE RX 7600 RX 7600 XT Compute Units 32 32 32 Cores 2,048 2,048 2,048 Boost Clock 2,695MHz 2,625MHz 2,755MHz VRAM Speed 18Gbps 18Gbps 18Gbps VRAM 8GB 8GB 16GB VRAM Bus Width 128-bit 128-bit 128-bit Bandwidth 288GB/s 288GB/s 288GB/s TDP 170W 165W 190W

The 7650 GRE’s boost clock is roughly in between the 7600’s and the 7600 XT’s: 2,695 MHz versus 2,625 MHz on the 7600 and 2,755 MHz on the XT model. To compensate for this, it also comes with a 170-watt TBP, just 5W more than the 7600. Otherwise, the 7650 GRE is the same as the 7600, with a single 8-pin power port, eight PCIe 4.0 lanes, and a memory bandwidth of 288GB/s.

The card is priced at 2,049 Yuan, roughly $280 today, about the same price as the RX 7600 in China. That’s in stark contrast to previous GRE cards, which were effectively discounted versions of initial launch cards. The RX 6750 GRE 12GB was the same as the RX 6700 XT, except it had an MSRP of $289, almost $200 less than the 6700 XT’s $479 launch price.

Of course, the 6700 XT was sold for less than MSRP in late 2023 when the 6750 GRE launched, but it still commanded a price of $350 or so, which is still significantly more expensive than the GRE rebrand.

AMD isn’t selling the 7650 GRE for less, probably because there’s very little reason to. The 6750 GRE was heavily discounted because there was an oversupply of RDNA 2 graphics cards that AMD needed to clear out ahead of RDNA 3. By contrast, AMD CEO Lisa Su said during the company’s Q1 2023 earnings call that it was intentionally “undershipping” consumer processors to compensate for lower demand. It seems that AMD was taking steps to avoid an oversupply of RDNA 3 GPUs, which seems to have been avoided.

Whether the RX 7650 GRE will come to the US is unclear, but if it does, we can probably expect it to come in at roughly the same price as the RX 7600, which is still going for its official MSRP or more.