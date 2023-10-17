AMD Releases RX 6750 GRE in Asia: Clearing Out Navi 22 Inventory

According to a report by VideoCardz, AMD has launched two new (lower level) mid-range graphics cards under the RX 6000-series umbrella, with both getting the same RX 6750 GRE moniker — but with either 10GB or 12GB. Despite having a starting price of $269, these new cards are reportedly targeted at system integrators and the Chinese market, meaning they won't be available as standalone items in the US, just like the RX 7900 GRE.



AMD's new product launch is quite confusing and suggests the company is looking to clear out as much Navi 22 inventory as possible. The RX 6750 GRE is a "new" graphics card featuring AMD's previous generation RDNA 2 architecture. To make things even more confusing, both the 10GB and 12GB models share the exact same core and memory configuration as the RX 6700 10GB and RX 6700 XT, right down to the boost clocks. That makes the 6750 GRE a clone of AMD's existing cards, just with a change in name.



Creating a new card with a previous-generation architecture is nothing new, but making cards that are literal clones of existing cards is very unusual. Our best guess is that AMD is trying to clear out excess Navi 22 inventory, which would make room for newer products in the future — something like a trimmed down RX 7700 (non-XT), for example.



Branding these Navi 22 parts under a new name is perhaps an easy way to get some sales, especially with the RX 6750 GRE's branding — GRE stands for Golden Rabbit Edition. For the unaware, in China, 2023 marks the year of the Golden Rabbit, an animal represented in China's lunar calendar. With the Year of the Golden Rabbit upon us, China celebrates the year as a holiday with the animal representing good health and fortune.

(Image credit: VideoCardz - AMD)

AMD's RX 6000-series oversupply problems have been apparent since the initial release of the RX 7000-series almost a year ago. The delayed launch of the RX 7700 XT and RX 7800 XT, along with massive price cuts for the RX 6900/6800-clas graphics cards over the course of the year, was a clear indication that AMD had an oversupply problem and needed to clear out its RX 6000-series inventory.



This is likely also why AMD has, so far, decided to only release five RX 7000-series graphics cards (six if you count the 7900 GRE). That leaves breathing room for its RX 6000-series to continue to sell without added competition from the newer RDNA 3 architecture.

Thankfully, the RX 6750 GRE cards will be relegated to system integrators outside of China, which will leave the identical RX 6700 and 6700 XT alone in the DIY market. The RX 6750 GRE 12GB features 40 CUs, a 2439MHz game clock, a 2581MHz boost clock, and 12GB of memory paired to a 192-bit memory interface. The 10GB card features 36 CUs, a 2189MHz game clock, a 2450MHz boost clock, and 10GB of memory paired to a 160-bit memory interface.



The only difference between the 6750 GRE and the 6700 XT is that the game clock is a whopping 15MHz faster on the GRE model. All other specs, including boost frequency and even power draw (230W) remain identical. The 10GB model shares almost the same behavior compared to AMD's RX 6700 10GB. The GRE model features a 15MHz higher game clock than the RX 6700 10GB, but it also features a 5W reduction in power draw, with a power rating of 170W (vs 175W on the 6700).



Hopefully this marks the end of "new" RDNA 2 graphics cards from AMD. Supplies on RX 6000-series parts still seem to be holding steady, however, and there appear to be plenty of Navi 21, 22, and 23 GPUs to go around for the time being. Which is a problem, as those cards impact the sales on RDNA 3 parts. AMD needs both product lines to clear out before the future RDNA 4 GPUs arrive, which could happen as soon as late 2024.