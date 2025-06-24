Rare Franken-GPU has both AMD and Nvidia branding — AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT is the new ultimate midrange gaming champ

The GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and Radeon RX 9070 XT are two of the best graphics cards currently available on the market. However, Redditor Fantastic-Ad8410 has been blessed with a Frankenstein AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT, combining the best of both worlds.

The Redditor was experiencing problems with his Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition graphics card, leading him to return it to Micro Center for a replacement. Although the replacement GPU's packaging is labeled for the Asus TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition, the actual card inside features a shroud marked with both AMD Radeon and GeForce RTX branding. This unusual hardware issue appears to be a manufacturing mistake by Asus, directly stemming from the company's production line.

Manufacturers often reuse designs across different graphics cards to save time and resources, especially within the same sub-brand. The TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition and TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition belong to the same TUF Gaming lineup, so it's normal that both models share identical designs. The TDPs for the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti (300W) and Radeon RX 9070 XT (304W) are very similar, allowing Asus to use the same TUF Gaming cooler responsibly to cool both graphics cards adequately.

Essentially, the AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT combines the backplate of the TUF Gaming Radeon RX 9070 XT OC Edition with the top fan shroud of the TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition. In the Redditor's case, a factory mix-up likely occurred, with an unattentive employee grabbing the wrong part.

It is not the first time Asus has experienced an assembly mistake. About a month ago, Redditor Blood-Wolfe purchased a TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 5070 Ti OC Edition, but received a graphics card with a Radeon-branded top fan shroud instead. It suggests such errors are relatively common with Asus TUF Gaming graphics cards.

Unfortunately, the AMD Radeon GeForce RTX 9070 XT will perform identically to the Radeon RX 9070 XT, as the issue is purely cosmetic. The Reddit user is considering whether to return the graphics card. Although it doesn't hold the same value as a misprinted banknote or trading card, it remains a very unique sample (one of two known cases), and perhaps a dedicated collector might be interested in buying it in the future.

Meanwhile, Reddit users humorously suggest that the two owners should meet and swap shrouds. Jokes aside, at least this was a human mistake at the assembly line, and both owners received genuine graphics cards, unlike one unlucky victim involved in an assembly line theft who was given a pile of backpacks inside a sealed box instead of a GeForce RTX 5090.

Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.