The best RTX 5070 GPU deal yet, grab an MSI Ventus 2X OC for a record-low $529
Mid-range graphics for the masses
A far cry from the ultimate expense of yesterday's deal on the Nvidia Flagship RTX 5090 GPU deal, where the best GPU for gaming was still $2400 even on a sale, today's focus is on a more mainstream offering that is multitudes more affordable. Checking over the price history for the latest 50-series graphics cards from Nvidia, I came across this GPU deal from Newegg that smashes through the MSRP ceiling to offer the very latest RTX graphics card at an all-time low price, but there is a little hoop-jumping to go through to get the full deal.
MSI's Ventus 2X OC GeForce RTX 5070 GPU is now available at Newegg for a record-low $529. To achieve this price, the graphics card first received a discount from its original $629 to $559, and then you need to apply for a rebate of $15 that brings the price to $544, and finally, add the code MSIVTS at the checkout for a further $15 discount; bringing the total to $529.99. Checking PCPartPicker, this is a new record-low price for MSI's RTX 5070 GPU, and is now actually priced under the mythical RTX 5070 MSRP figure.
The RTX 5070 is one of Nvidia's mid-range entries for PC graphics and a capable card for most gamers. Being a 50-series card also means it can access all the benefits of Nvidia's latest software developments, such as DLSS 4 and Reflex 2. The MSI Ventus 2X OC is an overclocked variant of the RTX 5070 and features a twin-fan design over a large heatsink for greater heat dissipation. The GPU uses 6144 CUDA cores, has 12GB of the latest GDDR7 VRAM running on a 192-bit memory bus, and can reach a boost clock speed of 2542 MHz. On compatible hardware, the GPU can also make use of the latest PCI Express 5.0 integration.
You can check out our review of the RTX 5070, where in our benchmark testing, we note how the RTX 5070 is 19% faster than the previous generation's RTX 4070 at 1440p, with that percentage improvement increasing to 22% at 4K resolutions. In our chart of game averages, you can see how it compares to other cards tested.
Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.