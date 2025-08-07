Amazon Prime members can grab this RTX 5090 for it's lowest-ever price

Overpower your PC's graphics with the RTX 5090

In the market for a new GPU or perhaps building a new system ahead of EA's Battlefield 6 release, whatever the reason, if you want the absolute best GPU in your build, then now could be an opportunity to pick one up at a reduced price - and boy, do they need it. The MSRP for these cards, set by Nvidia ahead of the launch of the 50-series flagship, was $1999, but we soon found that that original pricing was nowhere near the reality of the actual release prices. Cards were closer to $3000 than $2000. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can currently pick up one of these powerful graphics cards for its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The card in question is the Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Solid OC, which has a retail price of $2,399.99. This is $400 less than its original launch price of $2799.99 a few months ago, and checking the Camelizer and PC-Partpicker price checkers, we can confirm that this is the lowest-ever price offered for this card online from the retailers these price checkers cover.

The most powerful consumer-grade gaming graphics card available, Nvidia's RTX 5090 is the GPU you want in your gaming rig. 32GB of GDDR7 VRAM and 21760 CUDA cores allow you to push the limits in gaming fidelity.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 Founders Edition performance charts
