Amazon Prime members can grab this RTX 5090 for it's lowest-ever price

In the market for a new GPU or perhaps building a new system ahead of EA's Battlefield 6 release, whatever the reason, if you want the absolute best GPU in your build, then now could be an opportunity to pick one up at a reduced price - and boy, do they need it. The MSRP for these cards, set by Nvidia ahead of the launch of the 50-series flagship, was $1999, but we soon found that that original pricing was nowhere near the reality of the actual release prices. Cards were closer to $3000 than $2000. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can currently pick up one of these powerful graphics cards for its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

The card in question is the Zotac Gaming RTX 5090 Solid OC, which has a retail price of $2,399.99. This is $400 less than its original launch price of $2799.99 a few months ago, and checking the Camelizer and PC-Partpicker price checkers, we can confirm that this is the lowest-ever price offered for this card online from the retailers these price checkers cover.

Zotac's Gaming Solid GeForce RTX 5090 is stacked with 32GB of the latest GDDR7 VRAM running on a superfast 512-bit bus. A whopping 21,760 CUDA cores and a 2422 MHz boost clock speed are what make this beast a ridiculous performer in games. This card has the latest connectivity options, with 1 x HDMI 2.1b port and 3 x DisplayPort 2.1b ports for connecting to displays. If you're looking for the best GPU for gaming and also a popular GPU choice for productivity work, like video editing, or playing around with localized AI//large language model projects, then the 5090 is the way to go.

We've tested and reviewed the RTX 5090 and found it to perform roughly 25% better than the previous generation's RTX 4090. There is no better card if you want the absolute best in your machine, and this current price is the cheapest that you can currently get one for. While the card is becoming common on shelves than it was at launch, this is still a very expensive GPU that requires a powerful power supply and possibly a fire extinguisher.

