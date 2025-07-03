Nvidia RTX 50 Series appears in Steam Hardware Survey for the first time — represents 3.69% of cards, with the RTX 5070 leading the pack

Steam's hardware surveys have long stood as a reliable pillar in the tech community for judging GPU adoption. The company releases this data at the start of each month, but despite Nvidia's RTX 50-series being out since February of 2025, it's only now that they've finally begun to show up in the survey. The newly released June 2025 numbers shed light on how many of the GPUs are actually being used.

This means there's finally enough RTX 50-series cards in the hands of PC gamers that they can be counted in their own right, rather than as part of the 'other' section. As such, the model topping the list is none other than the RTX 5070 with a 0.99% share. It's followed up by the RTX 5080 and 5060 lineups, while the flagship RTX 5090 sits at the very bottom with a measly 0.19% share amongst all other GPUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Steam Hardware Survey June '25 Results GPU Share in June 2025 Previous Share RTX 5070 0.99% 0.38% (April) RTX 5080 0.57% 0.20% (March) RTX 5070 Ti 0.55% 0.28% (April) RTX 5060 Ti 0.41% 0.21% (May) RTX 5060 0.34% N/A RTX 5090 0.19% N/A

The RTX 50-series has been nothing short of a fascinating launch for Nvidia and the community at large. Higher prices with underwhelming improvements, worsened availability, and the industry's growing reliance on synthetic visuals have skewed public opinion. At least previously, these missteps would be crowded and contrasted with ambition, but this time, it reeks of stagnation in the face of perpetuating shareholder appeasement.

On the other hand, AMD's RDNA 4 is completely absent from the survey, indicating that every GPU from that launch is still sitting at under 0.15% of market share, which Steam bundles in the "Other" category. Intel's Arc B-series shares the same fate as it's also unseen in the new data. This does not mean that no one is buying these GPUs, just that there needs to be more out there before it can show up in the survey.

Nvidia already enjoys a borderline monopoly in the GPU market with its 90% market share, while AMD and Intel shuffle around single digits. This is on top of apparently record-breaking sales for the RX 9070 XT, so it's clear AMD's work is laid out in front of them. As far as Intel is concerned, they're still clinging to the ~60% share in the CPU market while AMD looks to slowly catch up, sitting at almost 40% as of late.

(Image credit: Steam)

