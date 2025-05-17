Alleged AMD RX 7500 prototype surfaces with 1,536 shaders and 6GB VRAM

Photographs of a cancelled AMD RX 7000-series prototype have reportedly surfaced on X. According to GOKForFree, the GPU seems to be a working sample of what could have been the Radeon RX 7500. When tested using GPU-Z, it was shown to have 6GB of memory with a 96-bit bus, 1,536 shading units, and 64 ROPs.

By comparison, the AMD Radeon RX 7600 has 8GB of GDDR6 memory with a 128-bit bus, 2,048 shading units, and 64 ROPs. The graphics card was an incremental upgrade from the RX 6650 XT and competes directly with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060.

On the other hand, TechPowerUp lists an unreleased AMD Radeon RX 7500 XT with the same memory size as the unknown card, but with fewer shading units (1,024) and ROPs (32). So, it could be that this unknown GPU is the actual RX 7500 XT, with the details listed by TechPowerUp as those for the vanilla RX 7500. After all, it’s unlikely that AMD will release an XT version of a base-spec GPU.

AMD RX 7500 6G PrototypeNavi33 XE（？）It has 1536Shaders and 64ROPs.While Techpowerup says 7500XT has 1024Shaders amd 32ROPs.The chips was produced a long time ago,it might be fully abandoned.Though it could work,the frequency is abnormally low,only have 300mhz for core. pic.twitter.com/wDPawmO2gEMay 17, 2025

The unearthed card seems like a competitor to Nvidia’s most affordable GPU offering. After all, the RTX 3050 also came in a 6GB variant, with more shaders but only half the ROPs. If Team Green released an RTX 4050 6GB, this GPU would probably comfortably land within the same performance and price bracket. However, because the RTX 4050 desktop GPU never arrived, AMD apparently thought it did not make sense to make an alternative to something that does not exist.

This is all for the better, since a 6GB GPU would age like milk for modern gaming. Even the 8GB variant of the RTX 5060 Ti has been significantly falling behind its 16 GB brother, even encountering performance issues when attached to a PCIe 4.0 slot. So, if AMD released this GPU for the masses, it would only cause pain and misery to penny-pinching gamers.

GOKForFree could not adequately test the GPU, as it could only hit a maximum frequency of 300 MHz. This is likely because it lacks a proper driver, which is hindering the PC from fully utilizing what little muscle it has. This is an interesting view of what could have been AMD’s last sub-$200 GPU, but I still think we should leave it and its 6GBs of VRAM in the past.

