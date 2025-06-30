Massive VRAM pools on AMD Instinct accelerators drown Linux's hibernation process — 1.5 TB of memory per server creates headaches
“If only I had more VRAM, all my problems would go away.” Well, not really.
In today’s Linux patch series, AMD engineer Sameul Zhang highlighted an unusual issue where Linux servers are failing to hibernate due to excessive VRAM and a high number of AMD Instinct accelerators per system. For context, Instinct accelerators are powerful AMD GPUs designed specifically for data centers handling AI, high-performance computing, scientific workloads, and other demanding tasks.
Part of what makes these GPUs so powerful is that they come with massive amounts of VRAM, like 192GB in some, which might sound huge to gamers but is fairly standard for modern data center chips. In fact, this AMD AI Linux-powered server is equipped with a total of eight Instinct cards that bring the total VRAM to around 1.5TB. However, while more VRAM is generally a good thing, in cases like this, it can lead to unexpected issues.
But while VRAM capacity does play a part, the root cause of the hibernation failure isn’t the number of Instinct cards, but rather how Linux handles GPU memory during the hibernation process. When the system initiates hibernation, all GPU memory is first offloaded to system RAM, typically through the Graphics Translation Table (GTT) or shared memory (shmem). From there, the kernel creates a hibernation image by copying all system memory content, which also includes the evicted VRAM, into a second memory region before writing it to disk.
Sounds confusing? Well, in simple terms, if your server has 1.5TB of total VRAM, this duplication can push the memory usage up to 3TB, which easily exceeds the capacity of servers equipped with only 2TB of system memory. The spill-out ultimately causes the hibernation process to fail.
Fortunately, Zhang has been working to address this hibernation issue and suggests two main changes. The first is aimed at reducing the amount of system memory needed during hibernation, which would allow the process to succeed. However, doing so introduces a new issue, as the "thawing" stage (when the system resumes from hibernation) could take nearly an hour due to the large amount of memory. To fix this, a third patch was added to skip restoring these buffer objects during the thaw stage, significantly reducing the resume time.
Now, most high-end AI servers run continuously, so it's fair to ask why anyone would hibernate them. One common reason is to reduce power consumption during downtimes and help stabilize the electrical grid. Since large-scale data centers consume massive amounts of power, this can help lower the risk of blackouts, like the one we recently saw in Spain.
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
Hassam Nasir is a die-hard hardware enthusiast with years of experience as a tech editor and writer, focusing on detailed CPU comparisons and general hardware news. When he’s not working, you’ll find him bending tubes for his ever-evolving custom water-loop gaming rig or benchmarking the latest CPUs and GPUs just for fun.
My Dell Precision laptop (for my job), running Windows 11, doesn't always come out of hiberation successfully. The laptop is still under warranty and fully supported under Windows 11, so it's new enough that this should work!
In contrast to PCs, this is a benefit Apple provides for itself by keeping everything so controlled; as an example. Less choice and less user allowances does have its benefits for the provider from a support and testing perspective. That in turn allows Apple to "offer" to its customers the concept that "everything just works".
We actually disable hibernation with:
powercfg /h off
Using Command Prompt. This is pushed out as a GPO script. Laptops do have sleep and deep sleep (S5) enabled, even though that can cause problems as well. So any of our laptop users just shutdown (and it's a true shutdown, not hibernation as Windows starting preferring several years ago) when the laptop isn't going to be used for some time. Anyways, not writing the hibernation file to disk also saves some SSD disk writes. ;)