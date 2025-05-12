MSI to unveil desktop AI supercomputer at Computex 2025, powered by Nvidia DGX

MSI has confirmed it will take the covers off a host of exciting new products at Computex 2025 later this month, including a brand new desktop AI supercomputer powered by Nvidia's DGX Spark platform.

The company confirmed in a press release that it will unveil its EdgeXpert MS-C931, a new desktop AI supercomputer built on the Nvidia DG Spark platform. The MS-C931 is powered by Nvidia's GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and is capable of 1,000 AI TOPS FP4 performance. The GB10 SoC features Nvidia Blackwell GPU architecture and fifth-generation Tensor Cores, as well as NVLink-C2C connection to Nvidia's Grace CPU, an Arm architecture core featuring 20 power-efficient chips.

It will also feature ConnectX 7 networking, 128GB unified memory, and LLM support, which Nvidia has previously promised can support up to 4TB of NVMe storage, and can run up to 200-billion-parameter LLMs, or 405-billion parameter models when running two linked chips.

Nvidia's DGX Spark platform promises compact and efficient performance, and comes pre-installed with Nvidia's AI software stack so that developers can run AI models from all the major players, including DeepSeek, Meta, and Google.

Alongside the MS-C931, MSI also says it will unveil a new lineup of Industrial Motherboards, as well as systems powered by Intel Twin Lake, Raptor Lake Refresh, Bartlett Lake, and Arrow Lake processor families.

Specifically, the company highlighted three new products. The MS-C926 is an ultra-slim fanless box PC with applications in smart retail and digital signage.

The Ms-927 is an ultra-compact box PC featuring Intel Core Ultra processors for high-performance edge computing.

Finally, the MS-CF20 is a new next-generation ATX motherboard featuring 16th Gen Intel Arrow Lake-S processors.

MSI says it will also have live demonstrations for solutions for smart retail and digital signage. There will also be a new fanless palm box for "space-constrained industrial environments, remote control management solutions utilizing SysLink, and edge AI innovations, including LLM and chatbot applications enabled by AI smartLink software.