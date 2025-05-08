Cadence releases new AI supercomputer — uses Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 GPUs to improve simulation run time

News
By published

This supercomputer is purpose-built for AI-powered chip design and more.

Cadence Millenium M2000 Supercomputer
(Image credit: Cadence)

Cadence has announced a new AI supercomputer featuring Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, HGX B200 systems, and CUDA-X tools designed to reduce simulation run time.

This system, called the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer, was announced during the company’s CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2025 event and is an addition to its Millennium Enterprise Platform. According to Cadence, the M2000 is designed for electronic design automation (EDA), system design and analysis (SDA), and drug discovery applications, allowing it to deliver up to 80 times better performance versus CPU-based systems.

The company initially specialized in EDA, allowing companies to build chips more efficiently. Some of its customers include Intel, AMD, Apple, and Nvidia, and they use Cadence’s tools to help develop next-generation chips. However, it has also expanded in other industries; for example, GE and NASA use its systems for both computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and SDA. It has also entered the life sciences field, with Pfizer and AstraZeneca using its products for drug discovery and molecular modeling.

Cadence’s use of Nvidia systems, plus its deployment of AI tech within the M2000, allowed it to optimize the M2000 for efficiency. The company says that it can deliver this increased capability while simultaneously reducing the power demand by 20 times across various applications.

“The Millennium M2000 Supercomputer will drive the next leap in AI-accelerated engineering by leveraging our massively scalable solvers, dedicated Nvidia Blackwell-accelerated computing, and AI to help designers continue to push the limits of what is possible,” said Cadence CEO and President Anirudh Devgan. “Purpose-built for the most advanced AI models of today and tomorrow, the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer delivers unprecedented designer productivity to propel the next generation of AI infrastructure, physical AI systems, and drug discovery.”

Specialized AI has helped supercharge many industries, and we’ve seen many companies offer systems designed to run them at different price points. For example, the TinyBox AI accelerator, which uses six RX 7900XTX or RTX 4090 GPUs, starts at $15,000, making it useful for SMEs.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have massive AI data centers like Musk’s Memphis Supercluster, which is estimated to cost between $3 to $4 billion just for the hardware. The Millennium M2000 sits nicely in the middle of this price range, with each unit estimated to cost $2 million. Aside from no longer needing to contract data centers or hyperscalers for computing time, companies that acquire an M2000 can also ask Cadence to customize it to specifically fit their needs.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Jowi Morales
Jowi Morales
Contributing Writer

Jowi Morales is a tech enthusiast with years of experience working in the industry. He’s been writing with several tech publications since 2021, where he’s been interested in tech hardware and consumer electronics.

More about supercomputers

Elon Musk’s Nvidia-powered Colossus supercomputer faces pollution allegations from under‐reported power generators

AMD sets new supercomputer record, runs CFD simulation over 25x faster on Instinct MI250X GPUs

Former SK hynix employee transferred advanced chip packaging technologies to Huawei
See more latest
Most Popular
Amedac
Former SK hynix employee transferred advanced chip packaging technologies to Huawei
GPU
Startup trains AI models with gaming GPU setup under $100K
Gigabyte RTX 5060/Ti lineup
RTX 5060 reviews are reportedly in jeopardy — Nvidia allegedly withholding pre-release drivers from reviewers
Huawei
HarmonyOS replacing Windows on Huawei laptops — delivers connectivity across the ecosystem
Nvidia Hopper H100 GPU and DGX systems
Nvidia celebrates dumping of Biden-era AI chip export rules — simpler new policy promised
Talking to your pet
Baidu developing AI-driven animal to human translator – Dr Doolittle plans revealed in patent application
Alienware 16 and 16X Aurora laptops
Alienware's new Aurora laptops are for gamers who crave some design subtlety
Intel Arc Pro A60
Intel teases Arc Battlemage professional GPUs for Computex — Variants with 24GB of VRAM alleged
xAI Colossus Memphis Supercluster
Musk’s Colossus is fully operational with 200,000 GPUs backed by Tesla batteries — Phase 2 to consume 300 MW, enough to power 300,000 homes
RTX 5090 Gallery Shot
Nvidia reportedly halts RTX 5090D deliveries in China — undelivered orders canceled, GPU ban speculated