Cadence releases new AI supercomputer — uses Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 GPUs to improve simulation run time

Cadence has announced a new AI supercomputer featuring Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Server Edition GPUs, HGX B200 systems, and CUDA-X tools designed to reduce simulation run time.



This system, called the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer, was announced during the company’s CadenceLIVE Silicon Valley 2025 event and is an addition to its Millennium Enterprise Platform. According to Cadence, the M2000 is designed for electronic design automation (EDA), system design and analysis (SDA), and drug discovery applications, allowing it to deliver up to 80 times better performance versus CPU-based systems.

The company initially specialized in EDA, allowing companies to build chips more efficiently. Some of its customers include Intel, AMD, Apple, and Nvidia, and they use Cadence’s tools to help develop next-generation chips. However, it has also expanded in other industries; for example, GE and NASA use its systems for both computational fluid dynamics (CFD) and SDA. It has also entered the life sciences field, with Pfizer and AstraZeneca using its products for drug discovery and molecular modeling.

Cadence’s use of Nvidia systems, plus its deployment of AI tech within the M2000, allowed it to optimize the M2000 for efficiency. The company says that it can deliver this increased capability while simultaneously reducing the power demand by 20 times across various applications.

“The Millennium M2000 Supercomputer will drive the next leap in AI-accelerated engineering by leveraging our massively scalable solvers, dedicated Nvidia Blackwell-accelerated computing, and AI to help designers continue to push the limits of what is possible,” said Cadence CEO and President Anirudh Devgan. “Purpose-built for the most advanced AI models of today and tomorrow, the Millennium M2000 Supercomputer delivers unprecedented designer productivity to propel the next generation of AI infrastructure, physical AI systems, and drug discovery.”

Specialized AI has helped supercharge many industries, and we’ve seen many companies offer systems designed to run them at different price points. For example, the TinyBox AI accelerator, which uses six RX 7900XTX or RTX 4090 GPUs, starts at $15,000, making it useful for SMEs.

On the other end of the spectrum, we have massive AI data centers like Musk’s Memphis Supercluster, which is estimated to cost between $3 to $4 billion just for the hardware. The Millennium M2000 sits nicely in the middle of this price range, with each unit estimated to cost $2 million. Aside from no longer needing to contract data centers or hyperscalers for computing time, companies that acquire an M2000 can also ask Cadence to customize it to specifically fit their needs.

