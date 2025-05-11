Supercomputer beats human four sextillion to 13 in ‘Super Keisan Battle’ at Japanese tech show

News
By published

If you could beat Fugaku at the Nico Nico Super Conference you could do what you want with it for a whole day.

Can you beat Fugaku? No chance.
(Image credit: Riken)

The Fugaku supercomputer was again one of the unlikely stars of the recent Nico Nico Super Conference in Japan. In a re-run of last year, Fugaku was the brains behind the ‘Super Keisan Battle’ competition, where humans ritually humiliate themselves in a calculation race with a petascale supercomputer. Up for grabs was a free full day to utilize Fugaku however you might want, a ‘Fugaku One-Day Unlimited Ticket.’ However, the competition page contains an admission that this is a game “that no one can win” against Fugaku (machine translation).

Human 13, Fugaku 442,010,000,000,000,000,000,000,000

The Fugaku Face Off is pretty simple, and kind of stacks things even more in the supercomputer’s favor. According to the instructions we saw, a competition entrant must solve as many numerical additions as possible in 10 seconds. Most seemed to achieve 10 or 11, but Tomooo_108, for example, managed to solve 13 sums in the allotted time. This pales into insignificance vs the supercomputer, though. Fugaku managed to complete 442,010,000,000,000,000,000,000,000 sums during the 10 second battle. That’s four sextillion four hundred twenty quintillion one hundred quadrillion calculations.

Competitors mostly found the scale of their defeat against Fugaku quite amusing, in social media comments we have seen. Some joked that if you could beat Fugaku, you wouldn’t need to use it for the free day. Others pondered over the cosmic collapse that would occur if a human could move a pen fast enough to record four sextillion sums in 10 seconds. Good news - even if you lost against Fugaku, there were consolation prizes such as a miniature Fugaku to take home (expand the Tweet embedded above to see them).

At the Nico Nico Super Conference, which seems to be dominated by tech entertainment phenomena (e.g. VTubers and Cosplay), the Fugaku Face Off is another fun diversion, but with a serious twist. The supercomputer makers remind entrants that Fugaku, and its brethren, are used for tasks like research on disaster prevention – flood damage simulation, optimal evacuation plans, and so on.

Fugaku by the numbers

Fugaku, currently ranked sixth place in the TOP500 supercomputer list, delivers 442 PFlop/s of compute. It wields 158,976 nodes (each powered by a Fujitsu A64FX (48+4 core) microprocessor), packs 4.85 PiB RAM, and runs a custom Linux kernel.

The last time we reported on Fugaku, was a story largely about its successor. The collaborative work between RIKEN and Fujitsu should start this year and the goal is to deliver a ZetaFLOPS-scale supercomputer by 2030.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
News Editor

Mark Tyson is a news editor at Tom's Hardware. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

More about supercomputers

Cadence releases new AI supercomputer — uses Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 GPUs to improve simulation run time

Elon Musk’s Nvidia-powered Colossus supercomputer faces pollution allegations from under‐reported power generators

Philips debuts 3D printable components to repair products
See more latest
2 Comments Comment from the forums
  • A Stoner
    Humans are so amazing that we can create machines that can perform simple tasks 26 orders of magnitude faster than we can.

    Let me know when there is a computer that can create a device that performs simple tasks 26 orders of magnitude faster than they can.
    Reply
  • bit_user
    A Stoner said:
    Humans are so amazing that we can create machines that can perform simple tasks 26 orders of magnitude faster than we can.

    Let me know when there is a computer that can create a device that performs simple tasks 26 orders of magnitude faster than they can.
    Yeah, this was a dumb contest. It's like having a competition to see if you can throw objects farther than a catapult (or perhaps a trebuchet ; )
    As a publicity stunt, I suppose it worked. It got covered on this site, and who know how many others?
    Reply
Most Popular
Images from the Philips Fixables Printables page
Philips debuts 3D printable components to repair products
RTX Ada Titan showcase
Unreleased RTX Titan Ada prototype showcased, 48GB VRAM, dual 16-pins — 'The biggest GPU I've ever held in my hand'
Intel Deep Link
Intel stealthily pulls the plug on Deep Link less than 5 years after launch
Gigabyte Aorus Stealth ICE motherboard
Gigabyte incorporates 64MB BIOS chip on X870 motherboard to integrate the WiFi driver
AMD 9060 XT GPU
AMD RX 9060 XT GPU retailer listings start at $450
AMD 6th Gen EPYC 9006 Venice CPUs reportedly offer up to 96 Zen 6 or 256 Zen 6c cores
laptop on fire
A new TikTok challenge has kids attempting to short-circuit school-issued Chromebooks
Gigabyte
Gigabyte's pressurized thermal pads lower SSD temperatures in M.2 slots by up to 12C
IBM
Apple reportedly readies Baltra processors for AI servers
Seagate office building in Fremont, CA
Seagate on track for 100TB HDDs by 2030 — claims current top drive will triple in capacity in 5 years