Nvidia teams up with Foxconn to build an AI supercomputer in Taiwan

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said during his keynote speech at Computex 2025 that his company would work with Foxconn to build an AI supercomputer in Taiwan. According to Nvidia, it will work with Foxconn subsidiary Big Innovation Company as an Nvidia Cloud Partner, delivering the infrastructure required for the 10,000 Nvidia Blackwell GPUs the company will deploy on the project. This isn’t as big as Musk’s Memphis Supercluster, which currently has 200,000 GPUs, but it’s still a substantial investment worth several hundred million US dollars.

Taiwan’s National Science and Technology Council will use this supercomputer to deliver AI cloud computing muscle to Taiwanese organizations, making it easier for the country to adopt AI tech across private and public institutions. Aside from that, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC), the world’s largest chip maker and Nvidia’s main supplier, also intends to use it for research and development. The planned AI supercomputer is said to have “orders-of-magnitude faster performance, compared with previous-generation systems”.

“AI has ignited a new industrial revolution — science and industry will be transformed,” Huang said during the keynote. “We are delighted to partner with Foxconn and Taiwan to help build Taiwan’s AI infrastructure, and to support TSMC and other leading companies to advance innovation in the age of AI and robotics.”

The AI chip-making giant is aggressively expanding its research and development footprint across the world. Just last week, sources reported that Nvidia is planning to build a new R&D center in Shanghai, China, just as the U.S. blocked the China-specific Nvidia H20 AI GPU from export to the country, resulting in a $5.5 billion write-off for the company. At the same time, it also plans to build more than half a trillion dollars’ worth of AI servers in the USA, creating a complete silicon-to-server supply chain in the country.

As the leading supplier of cutting-edge AI chips, Nvidia and Jensen Huang must carefully balance their relationships between the two major powers. While Washington, D.C., wants it to completely cut off the East Asian power, the chipmaker argues that the vacuum it leaves could empower Huawei to define the global standard and threaten the U.S.’s dominance in AI technology.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.