This Language AI company says it can now translate the entire internet in just 18 days — 194-day task slashed by deployment of Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200

AI translation service DeepL just announced that it can now translate the entire internet in just 18.5 days — a more than 90% reduction in processing time compared to its previous record of just 194 days. According to its press release , the company can achieve this thanks to an Nvidia DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200, located at EcoDataCenter in Sweden, and says this will be the third time that it has used leading-edge Nvidia technology to power its Language AI platform.

“At DeepL, we take pride in our unwavering commitment to research and development, which has consistently allowed us to deliver solutions that outshine our competitors. This latest deployment further cements our position as a leader in the Language AI space,” said DeepL CEO and Founder Jarek Kutylowski. “By equipping our research infrastructure with the latest technology, we not only enhance our existing offering but also explore exciting new products. The pace of innovation in AI is faster than ever, and integrating these advancements into our tech stack is essential for our continued growth.”

The size estimates of internet data vary wildly depending on your source and how you quantify the metric. Suffice it to say we’re looking at a massive amount of data. Aside from this record, it also claimed that it can now translate the entire Oxford English Dictionary into another language in just two seconds and process the world’s longest book, Marcel Proust’s In Search of Lost Time, in less than 0.09 seconds — faster than the blink of an eye.

Aside from being able to translate documents as fast as possible, the AI supercomputer will also allow the company to push its research and development forward. This would allow it to create more powerful tools that would make its Language AI platform more accurate in its work, allowing it to capture nuances in written documents and give its users more features that would tailor its output specifically to their needs.

This is also the first time that Nvidia’s DGX SuperPOD with DGX GB200 was used in Europe, less than 10 days after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang spoke at GTC Paris, where he pushed for the development of AI factories on the continent . The deployment of these powerful AI systems would make them more accessible to European companies, especially as it will help them comply with the region’s strict data privacy laws like the GDPR and the EU AI Act.

