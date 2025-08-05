Legendary GPU architect Raja Koduri's new startup leverages RISC-V and targets CUDA workloads — Oxmiq Labs supports running Python-based CUDA applications unmodified on non-Nvidia hardware

Another startup developing GPUs that are not meant for graphics emerges from stealth mode.

Raja Koduri, a legendary GPU architect from ATI Technologies, AMD, Apple, and Intel, on Tuesday said he had founded a new GPU startup that emerged from stealth mode today. Oxmiq Labs is focused on developing GPU hardware and software IP and licensing them to interested parties. In fact, software may be the core part of Oxmiq's business as it is designed to be compatible with third-party hardware.

Another RISC-V-based 'GPU' for AI

