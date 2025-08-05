3D printing and AI used to slash nuclear reactor component construction time ‘from weeks to days’ — pioneers hail 'new era of nuclear construction'

Oak Ridge National Laboratory also leveraged AI to help build the Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor.

3D printing tech used for the Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor
(Image credit: Oak Ridge National Laboratory)

3D printing is tipped to have a pivotal part to play in “a new era of nuclear construction.” The assertion comes after the U.S.'s Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) successfully integrated 3D printing and AI into the smart manufacturing of nuclear infrastructure. The ORNL partnered with Kairos Power, Barnard Construction, Airtech, TruDesign, Additive Engineering Solutions, Haddy, and the University of Maine to successfully create polymer concrete forms for the Hermes Low-Power Demonstration Reactor. Impressively, it is claimed this manufacturing technology “slashed construction time from weeks to days.”

1 Comment Comment from the forums
  • chaz_music
    That is a fantastic use for 3D printing, as long as it isn't used for things like the pressure vessel and other high stress / high danger components.

    I did not see anything in the article on whether they already discussed this with the NRC. Another hurdle.
