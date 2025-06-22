MIT researchers repair bridges by 3D printing steel onto corroded beams — Tech uses compressed gas to heat and accelerate powdered steel particles

It looks like the world of 3D printing is continuing to expand its spaghetti-like branches into the field of construction. It wasn't long ago when we covered the world's tallest 3D printed building , but the project we have to share today is more on the repair and restoration side. Rather than produce a new structure, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst has been working with researchers at MIT to develop a bridge repair process involving a 3D printing technique called cold spray .

Cold Spray is a 3D printing technique designed to add new deposits of steel to existing beams. Corroded beams are potential candidates for this additive treatment. However, this is still in early development. The process is being applied to real bridges but will need to be evaluated once they're replaced to see how well the structures held up to use.

Cold Spray process uses powdered steel

A post recently shared to the MIT website details some of the Cold Spray process, explaining that it uses compressed gas to heat and accelerate powdered steel particles. It needs to be applied manually by a technician who builds up the steel layer by layer. This continues until the beam reaches the desired size.

The team found a bridge in Great Barrington, Massachusetts on track to be demolished within the next few years. This caught the researchers' eye as it provides them a chance to test the durability of their creation on a corroded section of the bridge. Once the bridge is taken down, the researchers can check to see if the corrosion has stopped or worsened after the Cold Spray addition.

The cold spray technique has been used to repair a handful of other things, as well, like submarines, ships and even airplanes — pretty much anything you can manufacture from steel. What makes this cold spray project unique is that it's pretty difficult to move a bridge, especially one that's in use. That said, if you've got a goal in mind, it helps to have the best 3D printer on hand for the project. To solve the problem, the team created a cold spray system that could be brought to the bridges to do the repairs.

This technology is still in its early stages, so it's hard to tell how effective it might be at providing sound structure for bridge beams. Until then, we can stand aside and appreciate the effort and its impressive nature.

